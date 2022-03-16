Alana Haim dazzles in latest glamorous look at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala The star has had a busy and celebratory award season

Alana Haim has a lot to celebrate these days! On Tuesday Alana and her Licorice Pizza costar Cooper Hoffman, were awarded the Breakthrough Performance award for their roles at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

For the awards, the 30-year-old singer turned actress absolutely dazzled in a glamorous, emerald green gown. The satin dress had a figure-hugging bodice with a wide collar and draped skirt, which the upcoming actress paired with gold heels.

The star has been making the rounds this award season, as Licorice Pizza and its cast is nominated for several awards, including for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars, which are on 27 March.

Licorice Pizza is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and has a star studded cast, including Philip Seymour Hoffman's son, Cooper, Sean Penn, and Bradley Cooper.

The film was a family affair for Alana, as her parents, Mordechai and Donna Haim, played her parents in the movie, and her sisters played themselves as well.

The top prize of the night on Tuesday was Best Film and it was awarded to Licorice Pizza, with its director also taking home Best Director.

Alana's incredible look

She also wore another green dress by Louis Vuitton for the BAFTAS, this one with a plunging neckline and flowy skirt.

Alana used a picture of the event with her sister Este to commemorate her 36th birthday, where she cheekily admitted in the caption that: "I don't remember much from last night but I know we had a lot of fun."

Alana's celebratory snap

On the same day as the BAFTAS, Licorice Pizza was also widely nominated at the Critics Choice Awards, for Best Picture, Best Director (both going to Power of the Dog by Jane Campion), Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Younger Actor, Best Acting Ensemble, and Best Comedy, which it won.

