Jennifer Lawrence proves maternity style can be seriously fierce in bold leopard print coat

Maternity fashion has long suffered from an uninspired reputation, dominated by shapeless silhouettes, loud prints, and a frustrating lack of options. For expectant mothers, this often means sacrificing personal style for practicality. But not for Jennifer Lawrence, who is effortlessly proving that pregnancy doesn't equate a lack of sartorial panache.

The Oscar-winning actress was seen in New York on Wednesday, enjoying a brisk winter stroll through the city streets.

For the low-key outing, the 34-year-old wrapped up warm in a statement coat from By Malene Birger, complete with a striking leopard print design and a ponyhair finish that fell to her ankles. Coined the ‘Rafaia Leopard-Print Pony Hair Coat,’ the $5,000 statement piece hailed from the brand’s Resort 2025 collection and further showcased a leather construction, side pockets and a filly-lined inner.

© GC Images The actress wore a striking leopard print coat from By Marlene Birger

Beneath the animal print piece, the Hollywood veteran layered a snug navy knitted crewneck that softly hugged her growing baby bump.

She accessorised with a charcoal-hued ribbed beanie and a bohemian necklace featuring a red-brown gemstone pendant as she slipped into Jil Sander’s ‘Leather Ankle Boots’ - luxury kicks that have garnered a cult following among the style set.

© GC Images The Oscar winner paired the outerwear staple with cosy crewneck in navy

Jennifer’s look pays testament to the fact that maternity fashion has undergone a dramatic evolution in recent years, shedding outdated conventions in favour of a more fashion-forward approach.

The one-and-only Rihanna led the charge, making non-maternity pregnancywear the new norm - in turn redefining what it means to dress while expecting. Throughout her pregnancy, Sofia Richie Grainge remained loyal to her signature ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic, proving that elegance need not be sacrificed.

Emily Ratajkowski embraced form-fitting silhouettes, proudly showcasing her bump in sleek bodycon dresses, while Blake Lively turned every red carpet appearance into a maternity style masterclass - draped in custom creations by Versace, Gucci, Valentino, and other fashion powerhouses. The trend only continues to grow, with icons like Gal Gadot, Sienna Miller and Karlie Kloss following suit.