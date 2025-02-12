One can always identify London’s latest fashion craze by sound. The pitter-patter of Adidas Sambas, the tip-tap of Y2K kitten heels - and now, the hearty slap of the snug UGG boot.

That’s right, the fleeced shoe that became a Noughties relic and parted the style set like the Red Sea is back and better than ever. Adored by playful dressers and abhorred by Justin Bieber, UGGs have been welcomed back to the trend cycle with open arms. Eat your heart out, JB.

In the words of H! Fashion’s very own Clare Pennington: “UGG's glorious resurgence feels utterly right for now. Perfect for a generation who won’t tolerate being uncomfortable under any circumstances and also have a soft spot for the splashy looks of peak Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears."

© GC Images Bella Hadid spotted in UGGs

Revered style queens of the decade Sienna Miller and Kate Moss were often papped in their mooch-worthy versions - even the Princess of Wales was in on the action too.

Fellow obsessees include Chloë Sevigny, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and JLo, who wore hers over Christmas in Aspen.

© @ugg © @audreyafs

The key to wearing UGGS is flawless styling. When worn with intention, these ridiculously comfortable kicks look top-notch and make for the cosiest Copenhagen-approved winter look.

Sold? We’d be surprised if you weren’t. Read on below to discover the coolest ways to stye your beloved UGGs this season.

7 effortless ways to style UGGs this winter:

1/ 7 © Getty Images All Black Everything Create a textual look by styling your UGGs with a leather-clad look in dark hues - mysterious and mooch-tastic.

2/ 7 © Getty Images City Chic Contrast the delicious slouchiness of your beloved UGGs by pairing the boots with a sharply cut blazer and sleek turtleneck.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Loose Silhouettes Brace the cold in the most modish manner by styling our your UGGs with tights, a voluminous skirt and an XL jacket. The cherry on top? A flirty little silk scarf featuring a romantic print.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Puffer Perfection Amp up the volume by slipping into the cosiest winter coat to match the exaggerated silhouette of your UGGs. Note, a pop of colourblocking never goes amiss.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Dreamy Denim When in doubt, go for denim. Nothing looks better than a long pair of jeans draped coolly over a pair of UGGs during the winter months. Your one-way ticket to cool-girl status.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Add Adidas UGGs and Adidas are a match made in heaven. The East London girlies know this fact all too well - and so should you.