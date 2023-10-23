Jennifer Lawrence just gave 2023's chicest autumn colour trend a cool-girl update

The weather is starting to bite, but for Jennifer Lawrence, that doesn't mean compromising in the style department.

The Hunger Games alumna proved that even a pared down ensemble can provide the perfect means to hop on one of this season's biggest colour trends.

The Don't Look Up star wrapped up warm for a Sunday family stroll, stepping out on the streets of New York with her art dealer husband Cooke Maroney and their young son, Cy.

Hot off the heels of her stylish front row appearance at Dior's SS24 Paris Fashion Week show, Jennifer went for a more casual look, layering a cosy hoodie under an elegant black maxi coat.

© Getty Jennifer stepped out in one of this season's biggest colour trends

The 33-year-old opted for a hoodie in a lively crimson colour, taking her cues from the runways and championing this season's shade du jour.

Fierce, spirited and full of energy, the striking shade dominated at the likes of Stella McCartney, David Koma and Christopher Kane.

© Getty The actress layered her red hoodie under a black tailored coat

Rather than wearing red head-to-toe like several members of the street style set, Jennifer injected her otherwise all-black look with a calculated pop, juxtaposing its softness alongside the structure of her tailored coat.

The Hollywood actress turned to her trusty Adidas Sambas in the way of footwear, styling her beloved three-stripe trainers alongside black relaxed-fit trousers for a sense of off-duty cool.

Jennifer topped things off with a knitted beanie - sensible and stylish, a girl after our own heart - and glossy pair of cat-eye sunglasses, both black, allowing her bold hoodie to act as the outfit's focal point.