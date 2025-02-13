Victoria Beckham’s 'sensual' Valentine's Day outfit is undeniably chic

Whether you’re going out for a romantic date night dinner with your other half, staying in with a bottle of wine or catching up with the gals for some much-needed yap for Valentine’s Day, one thing that is essential is a great outfit.

If you’re yet to solidify your chosen ensemble for February 14 - stress not - because the queen of sleek tailored style Victoria Beckham just gave fans a sneak peek of what she’s wearing for dinner with David, and as expected, it’s chicer than ever.

In an Instagram video shared to her 32.9m followers on Thursday afternoon, the business mogul and mother-of-four showed off an all-black look, playfully noting: "Mr. Beckham’s going to love this."

Pairing a set of tailored suit trousers with a satin waistband accent and a “sensual” black cut-out cami top from her namesake fashion label Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl made it abundantly clear that V-Day ensembles needn’t be red or lace.

The 50-year-old wife of David Beckham styled the fitted combo with a simple yet statement gold necklace, also hailing from her brand.

© @victoriabeckham The 'Cut-Out Cami' retails online for £490

To tie the look together, Victoria left her brunette shoulder-length locks out in loosely tousled middle parting - the perfect style for a date night dinner.

In the caption VB expressed: “This is the ultimate date night piece - my Cut-Out Cami Top. It’s sensual, understated and I love the fitted 90s-inspired silhouette which brings a playful twist to classic tuxedo tailoring. I’ve paired it with my Satin Waistband Trouser for an elevated finish and the new Cufflink Pendant Necklace - perfect for Valentine’s Day.”

If you’re wanting to wow this Friday night (whether it be for yourself, your gals or your beau) taking style notes from Victoria Beckham will forever be a fail-safe option.