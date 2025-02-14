Alexa Chung is a Miu Miu muse in daring cut-out bodysuit and leg warmers

Ah, Alexa, you will always be a fashion favourite.

Ever since she erupted onto the scene at the age of 16 after being scouted at Reading Festival, the British-born It-Girl has remained a constant source of style inspiration for many and it seems now even at 41, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Sharing a selection of wildly stylish snaps to her Instagram account on Friday morning, Alexa went all out to celebrate and attend a screening of Joanna Hogg’s short film for Miu Miu’s new cinematic project, Women’s Tales.

© @alexachung Alexa perfected the high-fashion ensemble with a glowing makeup look

For the occasion Alexa of course opted for a full Miu Miu look, styling look 42 from the brand’s recent SS25 collection which walked down the runway in Paris last September.

© WireImage for Miu Miu Underboob is set to be major for summer 2025

Styling the look to absolute perfection, Alexa wore a midriff cutout cream body suit with a patent leather wrap skirt in the dreamiest shade of sky blue. As every fashion lover knows, the devil is always in the details, Alexa added a low-slung silver metal hip belt, a trench coat and a ‘Beau leather top-handle bag’ in a divine chocolate brown hue.

© Launchmetrics Miu Miu S25 © Launchmetrics Miu Miu S25

The pièce de résistance of the whole look was her gold peep-toe heels and grey knitted leg warmer combo, which she pulled from look 58 of the same SS25 collection.

Alexa and Miu Miu have been in a love affair for a while now, the pair so intertwined that she even walked the runway for the brand last year, wore a full look to the Fashion Awards and is seated FROW at every Fashion Week show- that's when she's not working the catwalk of course.

© @alexachung Alexa will forever be a fashion force to be reckoned with

In the Instagram post, Alexa made a note to express her love for the brand and new film series, captioning the selection of stylish images: “was delighted to attend last night’s screening of Joanna Hogg’s short film for @miumiu Women’s Tales, an ongoing anthology series in which female directors are given free rein to capture the full scope of the feminine experience. I really liked the outfit I wore and was especially pleased to get to showcase my undervalued underboob.”

Women’s Tales is an ongoing short film anthology series which showcases a selection of female filmmakers with different intellectual backgrounds and their feminine love affair with the famed Italian fashion house.

Despite the weather in London being a balmy 1 degree on most days, Alexa proved that true style is never weather dependent, underboob or not.

Ah, the things we do for fashion.