This Miu Miu bag is going to be everywhere in 2024

Every season without fail a new handbag makes its way onto the style scene, competing with other designer contenders for first place on the arms of those most stylish. We’re just 15 days into the new year and it seems that the gold medal for this season has already been awarded. Meet the Miu Miu Wander matelassé nappa leather hobo bag.

For the final few weeks of last year and the beginning two of this one, I kept seeing this mighty little bag sported by a few notable fashion faces and thought “oh that's cute.” But as soon as I saw Alexa Chung donning not one, but two Miu Miu Wander matelassé bags, I knew we were in for another mega Miu Miu winter.

© Instagram Alexa Chung is a fan

The Miu Miu Wander silhouette comes in a variety of textures and fabrics, including shearling and caramel-toned fluff, but it's the matelassé nappa leather version that everyone has their eye on. Available in an array of different sizes and colourways, including girlhood-coded Alabaster Pink and trending cherry Red, there's a little bag readily awaiting to spice up an outfit of any hue.

© Instagram Sarah Lysander recently posted about the bag

Upon further inspection of Alexa Chung and Sarah Lysander's posts, I soon realised that the fashion moguls paired their silver-toned Wander mini-bags with a Wander-micro bag, acting as an extra pocket or as a glorified, practical keychain. The brand themselves have also made it very clear that two bags are better in one, styling their own holiday campaign starring The Crown's Emma Louise Corrin in the same way, with both mini and micro bags attached to become one.

Miu Miu is most definitely having their moment right now, especially with the continued rise of the famed coquette-core and girlhood craze. From the same genius that bought us the famed pleated micro mini skirt, bedazzled underwear and baby pink flats, the design team knows what the people want and it’s clearly working in their favour.