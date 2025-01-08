Alexa Chung nails school-girl chic in pleated skirt and knee-high boots

Alexa Chung is a self-professed ‘career girl.’ At least, according to her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate took to social media to drop her most recent outfit. Sporting a Miu Miu-inspired grey pleated midi skirt paired with feline black lace-trimmed cami, the 41-year-old snapped a subtle mirror selfie, delighting her loyal internet following.

The main event? Her black patent knee-high boots with the sleekest point toe we ever did see.

© @alexachung The writer-slash-model oozed academic chic

Elevating her look with her signature barely-there makeup blend, Alexa positioned herself in the centre of her walk-in wardrobe, flanked by cool-girl cashmere knits and denim galore.

Also included in the series was a photo of the influencer sporting some 90s high-rise blue jeans with a grey wash, teamed with a classic Noughties slogan tee reading ‘career girl’ in metallic silver lettering. Plus, a slice of pink-frosted cake.

© @alexachung The 41-year-old has a penchant for Y2K baby tees

She captioned the post: “Princess cake. Unclear why this has become cakestagram lately, I can assure you I have entirely moderate feelings towards it. Regardless, I had to try this one today from Sant Ambreous and it was a 10/10.”

While she was focused on showcasing her baking skills, Alexa garnered much attention for her initial outfit. “Need that skirt like yesterday,” one follower wrote, while another added: “Cake yes, but let’s discuss those boots.” Clearly when it comes to self-styling, Alexa leaves no crumbs.

© Christian Vierig Alexa loves a school girl-inspired look

Never one to shy away from a nostalgic Noughties moment, Alexa is on a mission to revive her go-to aesthetic which jettisoned her style onto the fashion radar.

Back in November, the writer once again made a case for kooky slogan tees, sporting a monochrome rendition of her favourite ‘career girl’ garment. Pictured alongside florist Christie Leigh, she was seen wearing the understated baby tee, paired with jeans. Her signature combination.

2024 was a particularly fruitful year for text-brandishing garments. Loewe’s ‘I Told Ya’ tees worn by Josh O’Connor and Zendaya in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers gripped the fashionscape. Olivia Rodrigo reinforced her punkish pop princess attitude via readable pieces that referenced her songbook. Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella look centred an XL boyfriend top saying ‘Jesus Was A Carpenter.

Let’s hope the baby tee renaissance, as championed by Ms Chung, continues well into 2025.