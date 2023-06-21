Alexa Chung dazzles in the most bizarre cut-out jumpsuit of all time

We can always count on Alexa Chung to school us in wearing super quirky outfits and making them chic for special events.

From wearing naked dresses to meet King Charles III to adapting her vintage Mulberry bags to make them unique, channelling coastal grandmother on a night out, wearing perhaps the ugliest shoe of 2023 yet still making us want to buy them and raising the bar on garden party fashion, there is never a dull moment when it comes to the fashionista's sartorial agenda.

© Getty Alexa wore a sequin jumpsuit by Nensi Dojaka

Adding another effortlessly cool look to her funky 'fits roster, the 39-year-old stunned in a quirky unitard from celebrity favourite label Nensi Dojaka to celebrate the re-opening of the National Portrait Gallery.

The daring all-in-one was adorned with black sequins and boasted a strapless silhouette with a major plunge neckline and a gaping cut-out on the torso - Nensi's signature detailing. She paired it with black pumps with appliqué florals and a black Miu Miu handbag.

© Getty Her stunning jumpsuit was a brave and bizarre outfit choice

What was Alexa thinking prior to the event? Nothing, according to her. She posted a behind the scenes video to her Instagram story of celebrity makeup artist Florrie White creating her glam and said: "Humanoid thinking zero thoughts gets dewy skin applied @florriewhitemakeup @georgenorthwood". A smokey eye and soft red lip completed her look.

© Getty Princess Kate met with Paul McCartney to reopen the gallery on Tuesday

The Princess of Wales, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, re-opened it on Tuesday following its three-year, £41.3m refurbishment. Naturally, she too stepped out in style wearing a white pleated midi dress from Self Portrait, paired with an envelope flap quilted clutch by Chanel. Black 'Bow Tie' pumps by royal favourite footwear label Aquazzura were her shoe of choice to finish off her exquisite monochrome ensemble.

Alexa was one of numerous VIP's attending the event including Paloma Faith and Malala Yousafzai whose outfits were also a work of art.