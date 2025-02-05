Alexa Chung's sheer tights and silk pyjama combo is peak It-Girl

When it comes to eclectic fashion choices that just work, a few names come to mind, but the OG will always be Alexa Chung.

A fashion muse to many and a British name in the style sphere who has been trending for over 20 years, Alexa and her wardrobe filled with frills, lace and vintage is a match made in whimsical heaven.

Proving just how iconic her personal style game truly is, the 41-year-old took to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to champion a new autumn-approved trend, which she calls ‘Nighties + outerwear.’

© @alexachung There is quite literally nothing Alexa can't pull off

Styling a set of lace-fringed silky pyjama shorts with a matching crop top, an oversized black blazer, a set of sheer black tights and a pair of sling-back heels, Alexa oozed East London It-Girl in more ways than one.

© @alexachung Alexa proved nightwear can be worn for all occasions

Reinforcing the idea that nightwear is perfect for daytime, Alexa also shared another snap of herself sporting an ensemble in the same vein. This time, swapping out her boxer shorts and crop top for a long ivory nighty, her slingbacks for a pair of Brushed Leather Buckle Miu Miu’s and her blazer for a woollen duffle coat.

Fashion lovers will know this isn’t the first new trend Alexa has led the charge on. Throughout her illustrious career as a fashion model, presenter, author and socialite she’s donned an array of striking looks that go against the grain.

Whether it’s sporting Simone Rocha platform Crocs for her morning coffee run, sequin fuchsia-toned mini dresses with trench coats or buttoned-up cardigans as tops, Alexa is the blueprint for Yves Saint Laurent’s famous quote “Fashions fade, style is eternal.”

Rest assured you’re about to see a whole lot of silk pyjamas out and about in bars, at parks and on the London streets this season.