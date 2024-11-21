Fans are obsessed with Alexa Chung's latest graphic tee, and it's actually affordable

If there’s one fashion fanatic who can make anything covetable, it’s Alexa Chung. The epitome of ‘It Girl’, she can pull off literally anything in a chic, timeless way.

The proof is in the pudding with her latest Insta post. Pictured alongside florist Christie Leigh, she was seen wearing an understated black slogan tee with ‘Career Girl’ in white typeface on the front.

A huge hit with her 6.3 million followers and an influx of comments asking where to buy it, the top is part of an exclusive collab with New-Zealand based brand Paris Georgia and British conceptual artist, Joe Sweeney.

Retailing at £95, the limited edition collection features a cropped crew-neck capped sleeve t-shirt in either white or grey and an oversized long-sleeve top, available in red or black. Both have the ‘Career Girl’ slogan on them and after Alexa’s post, we predict it will sell out pretty quickly.

Paris Georgia’s website states the collection is a “celebration of inclusivity, empowerment and personal fulfilment” and in our opinion, there’s no better muse to be seen wearing it than Alexa. There’s no denying that she’s certainly a career girl. After being scouted by a model agent at Reading festival as a teenager, Alexa has climbed the career ladder and worked her way through the ranks to make her the household name that she is today.

© WWD Alexa walked Miu Miu's SS25 show

Having walked on the runways of some of the biggest brands such as Vivenne Westwood, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Stella McCartney, she has also been a TV presenter on Channel 4’s music programme Freshly Squeezed and Netflix’s original show, Next in Fashion.

The iconic Mulberry ‘Alexa’ bag was named after her in 2010 and is still one of their bestsellers today and in 2019, she released a collab with British brand Barbour, and is still bringing out new collections with them today, the most recent having launched in September.

She has won three British Style Awards as the Fashion Awards, which is no surprise considering her contribution to the fashion industry and the influence she has had during the course of her career.

We’re running to Paris Georgia’s website to buy it before it inevitably sells out.