Alexa Chung can't get enough of these It-girl approved Miu Miu ballet flats

The model has proven that they pair with every outfit possible

Alexa Chung has a penchant for keeping us on our toes with her sartorial agenda.

The is literally never a dull moment when the OG 2000s cool-girl steps out, as she has the ability to put her own edgy spin on the most classic outfit formulas, for every single occasion. This summer, the 39-year-old has continued showing us an array of diverse outfits, but she's worn one particular pair of shoes on many occasions. Day to night, shorts to skirts, Italy to Somerset - Alexa has proven the complete versatility of Miu Miu's beloved, cult-adored ballerina flats.

© Instagram/@alexachung Alexa layered her ballet flats with illuminous red socks

The model shared a series of images on her Instagram, enjoying a quintessentially British weekend at The Newt country estate in Somerset. Ballet flats as her shoe of choice for such an occasion was rather suprising, but she proved that her trusty footwear is even appropriate for walking in the countryside, and can easily be adapted for the unpredictable English summer weather.

Alexa wore her ballet shoes in the middle of a lake, with a long leather jacket and black wide-leg trousers. To stop her feet from catching a chill, she simply layered her shoes with a pair of illuminous red socks. Her styling hack wasn't far off Miu Miu's, who debuted the shoe last year with models wearing them with woolly leg warmers on the catwalk.

© Instagram/@alexachung Alexa also schooled us in pairing them with shorts

She also switched up her style and shared a photograph wearing them with bright red shorts and a black round neck jumper (socks eschewed).

From the south of England to southern Europe. Last month Alexa proved her sartorial prowess and shared her holiday outfits of the day on a trip to Italy (and let's be frank, we want to own all of it). Taking her shoes from day to night, she oozed balletcore in the chicest black mini dress with a voluminous skirt, paired with, you guessed it - her black Miu Miu's.

© Instagram/@alexachung Alexa schooled us in balletcore in her mini dress and flats

Since the shoes arrived on the runway in March 2022 during Miu Miu's AW22 fashion week, fashionistas including Elsa Hosk, Aimee Song, Rosalia and Tamu Mcpherson have told us that it is the flat shoe of the moment. TikTok's fashion community agree, with the hashtag #miumiuballetflats accruing over 13 million views.

If there's one shoe style you need to add to your transitional weather accessories arsenal, these are it.