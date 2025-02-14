Meghan Markle's £250 designer beanie is the perfect winter accessory

Though we might hate to admit it, the cold season weather is currently showing no signs of warming up any time soon.

One up side to this fact is that you’re not too late to start investing in a selection of cosy chic accessories.

By far one of the most notable winter must-haves each and every year is that of a good woollen hat and thankfully, Meghan Markle’s favourite go-to is just £250.

© WireImage The Duchess rugged up warm to attend a Family and Friends Tubing event during day three of the 2025 Invictus Games

Spotted sporting a chunky black cable knit beanie from Moncler while on an action-packed trip to Whistler and Vancouver for the 2025 Invictus Games with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan perfected off-duty dressing.

Deemed a “mountain essential” on the Moncler website, the Gauge 3 Stockinette stitch (where are all my knitters at?) Beanie is made from a blend of ultra-fine wool, making it a cosy companion for winter months and beyond.

© WireImage Meghan effortlessly nailed cosy winter dressing

To accompany her woollen headwear choice, the former Suits actress rugged up in a set of white slim-fitting jeans, a roll-neck sweater in a dreamy cream hue, a long-line puffer jacket and a set of snow bunny fluffy boots.

Meghan topped off the look by adding a set of circular framed black sunglasses and a pair of knitted black mittens.

© WireImage Taking style cues from Mehgan will never not be a good idea

Fans of the Duchess of Sussex will know that every year she attends the event her style game is unmatched, H! Fashion’s Lauren Ramsay explained that this year: “she did not stray too far from her sartorial agenda at Invictus Games events in years prior, embracing her go-to neutral colour palettes with a fashion-forward twist. This year, she incorporated subtle nods to the biggest trends of the moment and also paid homage to her stylish late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in an iconic blazer moment.”

Though Meghan's particular knitted companion of choice is in the triple-digit price tag bracket, we can attest that a quality-made wardrobe essential, if taken care of right, will last you a lifetime.