Olivia Attwood is entering her fashion It-girl era…

Long term Love Island fans will need no introduction to the iconic Series 3 contestant Olivia Attwood Dac, whose pairing with Chris Hughes on the show gave us legendary moments such as their fake baby Cash Hughes.

Plus the viral moment that often does the rounds on TikTok where Chris told his (seated) partner to sit back down.

She calmly replied, "I'm sat," and the memes were born.

Olivia has moved away from reality TV and is now a bonafide documentary maker in her own right. For those wanting a Saturday night binge, her series Getting Filthy Rich recently launched its third season on ITV and details the myriad of ways people can make money by getting their kit off online. (Word of warning, do not watch with your parents.)

© GC Images Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood attending the ITV Summer Party in 2023

Now happily married to Gillingham footballer Bradley Dack, Olivia recently made headlines when she admitted on Jamie Laing and Sophie’s Habboo’s popular podcast NewlyWeds that she didn’t really enjoy her wedding day.

Known for her frank attitude and razor-sharp wit, the Loose Women panellist is currently in New York for fashion week and has bagged herself seats at some of the most exciting fashion shows of NYFW.

© @olivia+atwood Olivia Attwood Dack poses outside Grand Central Station before the L'Agence presentation in New York

Olivia has a signature sense of style that she has honed to perfection since entering the spotlight, which leans away from the gaudy skimpy ensembles often seen on the show that propelled her to fame.

She often sports masculine tailoring (much like Elsa Hosk, she loves a tie) paired with skyscraper heels for Julia Roberts meets Diane Keaton energy with a high glam spin.

She posted a giddy reel on her Instagram announcing she was in New York and showed fans just how snowy it is (we're making a mental note to stop complaining about how cold it is here.)

© GC Images Olivia Attwood at the Tory Burch runway show in New York

And since being in the Big Apple, she has attended the L’Agence presentation in a black boucle knit mini dress with sparkling threads teamed with sheer tights (an Olivia special), a black blazer with satin lapels and a mini Chanel bag.

Olivia also stopped by the Tory Burch show wearing a lilac mini dress with a sculptural hem, a matching bag paired with classic Chanel pumps and statement silver jewellery. She wore her hair in a slick back ponytail and sported very Uptown Girl style makeup with lashings of pink blush.

© @olivia_attwood Olivia poses at an Australian fashion event in a flawless cream midi dress

She’s also found time for a spot of vintage shopping and some business meetings as well as a Nylon Nights event at Jean’s where other attendees included Coco Rocha, Jordyn Woods and blogger and podcaster Sofia Franklyn.

We’re poised to see if we’ll catch Olivia at any of the London Fashion Week shows, with proceedings kicking off next week. And if so, we’ll be asking her for tips on her immaculate fringe management...