Meghan Markle's entire Invictus Games 2025 wardrobe is a lesson in laid-back sophistication - see photos
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the wheelchair basketball match between the USA v Nigeria during day one of the 2025 Invictus Games at the Vancouver Convention Centre on February 09, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle's entire Invictus Games 2025 wardrobe is a lesson in laid-back sophistication

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in Canada for this year's events, and Meghan's wardrobe was as mesmerising as always...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry on an action-packed trip to Whistler and Vancouver in Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games

Each year she attends, Meghan Markle provides a masterclass in spectator dressing for all occasions, from evening soirees to the side of the sports fields. 

For 2025, in true Meghan fashion (pun intended), she did not stray too far from her sartorial agenda at Invictus Games events in years prior, embracing her go-to neutral colour palettes with a fashion-forward twist. This year, she incorporated subtle nods to the biggest trends of the moment and also paid homage to her stylish late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in an iconic blazer moment.

The royal.uk website explains: "Prince Harry is committed to ensuring that wounded servicemen and women, who have given so much for their country, should be given the respect and support they deserve to lead fulfilling lives post recovery."

It continues: "The inaugural Invictus Games in London 2014 used the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women."

If you're looking for elevated, ultra-chic cold-weather style inspiration with a relaxed edge, look no further than Meghan's 2025 Invictus Games wardrobe...

two people walking through snow© Getty Images

Snow-clad Chic

Duvet jackets have been a favourite outerwear piece over recent seasons, since fashion's shift towards practicality (we're also looking at you, flat shoes.) 

Meghan's take on the trend presents a crisp white puffer coat from Mackage. Sticking to her signature sophisticated styling ways, she opted for monochromatic look, pairing it with a black a black jumper, skinny jeans, and a ribbed beanie.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the wheelchair basketball match between the USA v Nigeria during day one of the 2025 Invictus Games at the Vancouver Convention Centre on February 09, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Princess Diana-approved Blazer

A contender for our favourite look of her Invictus Games 2025 journey so far, Meghan oozed retro chic in the £748 'Duccio Jacket' by Dôen. Featuring notched lapels and a contrasting burgundy coloured collar, the Duchess' piece perfectly balanced 70s tailoring with contemporary cool. 

The piece was undeniably similar to piece her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana wore for in 1985 - a grey piece featuring a contrasting black collar. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the wheelchair basketball during day one of the 2025 Invictus Games at the Vancouver Convention Centre on February 09, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage

In The Navy

The fashion set is obsessed with navy for spring/summer 2025 (take Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae wearing navy dresses on the Grammy's red carpet as perfect examples). But it's also the most elegant, understated hue that oozes Parisian glamour. 

Meghan proved that less is sometimes more in a simple crew-neck jumper left loose over a pair of bootcut jeans and platform-heeled boots.

Hon. David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, Excellency Whit Grant Fraser, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex seen at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at BC Sports Hall of Fame on February 8, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images)© Invictus Games Foundation via Ge

The Bridal Trench

Proving her penchant for high fashion, Meghan stunned in an Ivory Trench by Sentaler. The piece, which currently retails at £2,400, features a preppy double-breasted design and the brand's signature ribbed detail at the cuffs.

Wearing a bridal white tailored outer layer is the easiest way to channel sophistication from the outside - the world is your oyster when it comes to the outfit underneath. She paired with a simple pair of nude patent court heels for maximum elegance.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen at friends and families Indigenous Craft & Museum Tour on February 10, 2025 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images)© Invictus Games Foundation via Ge

Laid-back Greys

By now, we know that wearing piece from the same palette is a royal favourite way to ensure an outfit is refined and elegant (the Princess of Wales is a major advocate).

Meghan opted for a simple grey long-sleeved top tucked into matching woolly trousers, for a look that was relaxed yet elevated.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Wheelchair Curling on day one of the 2025 Invictus Games at the Hillcrest Community Centre on February 09, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage

The Hermès Bomber

Meghan revived the quilted reversible bomber jacket from Hermès that she wore during her trip to Canada in 2024. She paired it with a simple jumper and jeans combo.  

