Nicola Peltz Beckham just rewore mother-in-law Victoria’s statement Y2K jacket

It goes without saying that we love our mother-in-law infinitely. However, it’s also fair to add that she doesn’t come with the eye-wateringly fantastic wardrobe selection that Nicola Peltz Beckham has at her fingertips, thanks to her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest of Victoria and David’s offspring.

Brooklyn’s wife took to Instagram to share a snap of her wearing an iconic 00s staple, the moto jacket. She opted for a denim version which she teamed with matching jeans for a Y2K inspired double-denim look reminiscent of that infamous Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake 2001 American Music Awards moment.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola poses with a rose that her husband Brooklyn Beckham bought her

This isn’t the first time Nicola has opted for the silhouette, having famously reworn Victoria’s Dolce & Gabbana leather jacket from 2001 in Paris ahead of Victoria’s fashion show.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz Beckham poses in 00s double denim

Victoria first wore the jacket to Old Trafford to cheer on David with baby Brooklyn by her side. Dead cute. She teamed it with other 00s staples: square frame glasses and seriously low-rise jeans.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham sporting a moto jacket and low slung jeans in 2001

When Nicola borrowed it last year she also paired it with denim jeans but opted for massive platform shoes (a favourite of hers) for a fresh 2025 update. If it was us, we would have ‘forgotten’ to give it back and stashed it in the back of our wardrobe.

At the time, other fans of the moto style included Madonna and one particular fashion icon that can’t be forgotten about: Absolutely Fabulous’ Eddie (played flawlessly by Jennifer Saunders.)

© Edward Hirst/Shutterstock Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley filming for Absolutely Fabulous in 2001

Known for her utterly overstated fashion sense and willingness to pair any pattern with any colour, she donned a leather jacket in the same colourway also back in 2001 for an episode where Eddie and Patsy (Joanna Lumley) dabble in a paralysing anti-ageing facial treatment. Thus proving that this jacket deserves its place in the fashion history books.