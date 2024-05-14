Bloomers are TikTok’s latest micro trend, here's how to wear them

Bear with us, but yes we’re swapping out our trousers for a pair of frilly bloomers this summer, and here’s why...

Whispers of ruffled bloomers have been doing the rounds now for a couple of seasons (Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Anna Sui have all dabbled). They’ve been big on the festival circuit for a while and TikTok is awash with nifty styling tricks to turn this retro classic into a crisp, fresh Summer look, perfect for the beer garden (come on sunshine). Even everyone’s favourite pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter and our quirky style muse Julia Fox have been spotted in a pair.

© Kevin Kane Singer Sabrina Carpenter performed at Madison Square Garden in New York resplendent in bloomers and a corset © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia Fox sported her frilly bottoms in LA

What are bloomers?

It goes without saying that bloomers are quite 'old school'. Let's face it, there’s vintage inspired fashion, and then there’s bloomers. Developed in the late 1850s, they provided more freedom of movement for women than their predecessors and were named after women’s rights activist Amelia Bloomer. (Nice one Amelia.)

Are people still wearing bloomers?



Modern iterations often resemble underwear, but poofier, stretchier and let's face it comfier. Embraced by whimsical, fairytale labels such as Anna Sui, Mirror Palais (on every cool girls’ moodboard right now) and Simone Rocha, with the latter flying the flag for a longer length bloomer that eschews sexiness, as seen on Hailey Bieber.

© @haileybieber Hailey teamed her Simone Rocha long length bloomers with a white T and red baseball cap

Ticking the boxes created by Tik Tok trends coquettecore and balletcore, there’s also traces of boho in the look. Chloe’s AW24 collection took a defibrillator to the latter - bursting life into the trend that had us all in a chokehold in the early 00s, (thank you as always, Sienna Miller for your service.) So expect boho references to ramp up a notch or two as we plough into the new season.

@rachaela_ went to Free People for her glorious bloomers

Fancy joining us and giving bloomers a spin this summer? Read on for the best styling tricks and tips you need…

How to wear bloomer shorts:

Play with proportions

Just because they technically fall into the underwear category doesn’t mean the look needs to be overtly skimpy. An oversize shirt, and a pair of socks add balance.

Wear under trousers or a dress

© Edward Berthelot Ruffled silky bloomers beneath baggy jeans is a perfect pairing in Copenhagen.

Boxer shorts have been popping out of the tops of trousers for a couple of seasons now (thank you Miu Miu), so why not ramp up the stakes with a frillier offering poking above your waistband, or peeking out underneath a micro mini.

Shop in the pyjama section

@cartierting teams her ruffled bloomers with a gorgeous knit

Where to buy one’s bloomers is a valid question - so don’t rule out the pyjama department, often filled with frilly shorts that make perfect bloomer fare.

Pair them with tights

Let’s face it, any rule book dictating what tights and socks are appropriate with certain certain outfits has been pelted out of the window, and good riddance we say. Add tights if you want to feel covered up, frills and bows will still add a cheeky touch (with no actual bum cheek necessary.)

Wear them with boots

Ann Demeulemeester AW24

Teaming with a robust pair of boots gives your bloomers a bit of edge (a la Ann Demeulemeester AW24) while cowboy boots bring a bit of Beyonce energy to the table.