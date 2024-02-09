The best street style outfits at New York Fashion Week AW24

As of today, the streets of New York City streets are about to be inundated by famed faces, style moguls and everyone and anyone who cares even in the slightest about getting dressed.
From ‘it’ girls en route to their front-row seats to influential names and under-the-radar style mavens going about their regular days in the fashion realm, here are just a few of our favourite looks (thus far) that took to the city sidewalk this NYFW.
Sophie Sumner
Sophie Sumner sports a striking metallic gold trench coat to attend the Christian Siriano show.
Malvika Sheth
Malvika Sheth proves that she keeps up with the trends, sporting a pair of striking red tights and matching gloves with an embellished coat, sunglasses and a Valentino handbag.
Emira D'Spain
Emira D'Spain went all out for the Christian Siriano show. Donning a black minidress with cutout lace panels, thigh-high stockings, a silver clutch bag and a rhinestone-adorned makeup look.
Remi Bader
Donning a black velvet cape mini dress covered in crystal embellishments, Remi Bader just redefined the LBD in the chicest way. She paired her dress with platform black heels, a matching black crystal clutch bag and a bold cuff bracelet.