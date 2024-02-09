The best street style outfits at New York Fashion Week AW24

And just like that It’s officially Fashion Month.

As of today, the streets of New York City streets are about to be inundated by famed faces, style moguls and everyone and anyone who cares even in the slightest about getting dressed.

From ‘it’ girls en route to their front-row seats to influential names and under-the-radar style mavens going about their regular days in the fashion realm, here are just a few of our favourite looks (thus far) that took to the city sidewalk this NYFW.

Sophie Sumner © Christian Vierig Sophie Sumner sports a striking metallic gold trench coat to attend the Christian Siriano show.



Malvika Sheth © Daniel Zuchnik Malvika Sheth proves that she keeps up with the trends, sporting a pair of striking red tights and matching gloves with an embellished coat, sunglasses and a Valentino handbag.



Emira D'Spain © Christian Vierig Emira D'Spain went all out for the Christian Siriano show. Donning a black minidress with cutout lace panels, thigh-high stockings, a silver clutch bag and a rhinestone-adorned makeup look.

