Sofia Richie's matching Chanel set is inspiring our autumn wardrobe

This year's It-girl is continuing to influence our seasonal wish list...

There is no denying that Sofia Richie has been Chanel's poster girl for the SS23 season.

From her three (yes, three) wedding dresses designed by the label's creative director Virginie Viard for her nuptials to Elliot Grainge to the exquisite see-through skirt she wore to a dinner in Los Angeles, the 24-year-old is the ultimate Gen-Z Chanel muse.

The daughter of Lionel Richie has now shared the latest additions to her enviable interlocking 'C' collection on social media, and they are perfect for autumn. We're only midway through summer, yet the cool-girls of the planet are ahead of the curve, influencing our agendas for next season.

Emily Ratajkowski debuted a shocking auburn hair transformation on Wednesday, and now Sofia has updated her wardrobe with summer staples that boast the ultimate transitional weather twist.

© Instagram / @sofiarichiegrainge Sofia reshared the image to her Instagram story

She reposted an Instagram story for her 10.5m followers to see, showing her wearing a long white skirt with a green-brown pair of Chanel's signature ballet flats and a matching flap bag.

Ballet pumps are the comeback queen of summer 2023, with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, the Princess of Wales and Kylie Jenner all welcoming the return of the flat footwear trend.

Sofia's stunning shoes are made of wool, silk tweed and patent calfskin, putting an autumnal twist on the two-tone flats. Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice have all championed the classic style this summer in 'Quiet Luxury'-approved neutral hues, but Sofia's dark green, brown, blue and black pair are making the case for two-tone beyond the warmer months.

She also shared a hilarious TikTok showcasing her new purchases, along with a pair of blue Chanel slingbacks and a black flap bag with a khaki and burnt orange trim.

We're patiently waiting to see what else her autumn wardrobe will consist of, but there's one guarantee: it's going to be effortlessly chic.