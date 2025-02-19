Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz Beckham takes ‘no trousers’ trend style notes from Victoria Beckham
Subscribe
Nicola Peltz Beckham takes ‘no trousers’ trend style notes from Victoria Beckham
Digital Cover fashion-trends© AFP via Getty Images

Nicola Peltz Beckham takes 'no trousers' trend style notes from Victoria Beckham

The actress oozed high fashion in a set of sheer tights, just like her mother-in-law

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The 'no trousers' trend is ripe in resurgence this month and Nicola Peltz Beckham just jumped on the bandwagon. 

The glamorous wife of Brooklyn Beckham took to her Instagram on Tuesday night to champion fashion’s most beloved aesthetic, sharing a selection of throwback images from a shoot with Luigi and Lango of Digital Creative Platform, Double Vision. 

The first high-fashion image in the Insta carousel featured the 30-year-old actress and director baring all, posing in nothing but a set of high-waisted sheer tights and a pair of black lacquer platform heels. 

View post on Instagram
 

Nicola oozed It-Girl in more ways than one, the black and white image showcasing her impeccable face card and toned physique. 

Swiping along two slides, Nicola shared a video of what it was like behind the scenes of the photoshoot, showing herself getting styled in the same high-rise tights, a leather jacket and a decadent diamond necklace. 

WATCH: Nicola Peltz Beckham gives a BTS look at her photoshoot

Though the ‘no trousers’ trend is nothing new in the fashion sphere, championed on repeat by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicola’s particular tights look is a chic homage to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Aside from sleek suiting moments, impeccably tailored silk slips and cut-out bodysuits, one thing VB’s namesake fashion label Victoria Beckham does better than anyone else, is a sheer tight

Victoria Beckham poses in sheer tights and a mini dress© @victoriabeckham
Sheer tights and a mini dress is always a good idea
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Victoria Beckham is seen on February 13, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin
This cosy NYC look still lives in our heads rent free

Whether it’s a monogram or a denier, Victoria is a huge fan of styling tights, no matter the occasion. A particular favourite in our plethora of notable VB looks has to be the time she donned a micro mini blazer dress and lace tights to celebrate at her Paris Fashion Week SS24 afterparty. A close second is her fluffy coat and sunglasses look she wore while out and about in NYC way back when in 2011. 

Whether your mother-in-law is a former Spice Girl or not, the ‘no trouser’ trend is most definitely for the acutely on-trend.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More