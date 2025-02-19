Nicola Peltz Beckham takes ‘no trousers’ trend style notes from Victoria Beckham

The 'no trousers' trend is ripe in resurgence this month and Nicola Peltz Beckham just jumped on the bandwagon.

The glamorous wife of Brooklyn Beckham took to her Instagram on Tuesday night to champion fashion’s most beloved aesthetic, sharing a selection of throwback images from a shoot with Luigi and Lango of Digital Creative Platform, Double Vision.

The first high-fashion image in the Insta carousel featured the 30-year-old actress and director baring all, posing in nothing but a set of high-waisted sheer tights and a pair of black lacquer platform heels.

Nicola oozed It-Girl in more ways than one, the black and white image showcasing her impeccable face card and toned physique.

Swiping along two slides, Nicola shared a video of what it was like behind the scenes of the photoshoot, showing herself getting styled in the same high-rise tights, a leather jacket and a decadent diamond necklace.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz Beckham gives a BTS look at her photoshoot

Though the ‘no trousers’ trend is nothing new in the fashion sphere, championed on repeat by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicola’s particular tights look is a chic homage to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Aside from sleek suiting moments, impeccably tailored silk slips and cut-out bodysuits, one thing VB’s namesake fashion label Victoria Beckham does better than anyone else, is a sheer tight.

© @victoriabeckham Sheer tights and a mini dress is always a good idea © Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin This cosy NYC look still lives in our heads rent free

Whether it’s a monogram or a denier, Victoria is a huge fan of styling tights, no matter the occasion. A particular favourite in our plethora of notable VB looks has to be the time she donned a micro mini blazer dress and lace tights to celebrate at her Paris Fashion Week SS24 afterparty. A close second is her fluffy coat and sunglasses look she wore while out and about in NYC way back when in 2011.

Whether your mother-in-law is a former Spice Girl or not, the ‘no trouser’ trend is most definitely for the acutely on-trend.