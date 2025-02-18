Nicola Peltz Beckham's slogan tee is a comical nod to husband Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham are undeniably a Victoria and David in the making.

Matching fashion moments, adorable social media content, and constant support for each other's business ventures - notably Nicola's film directing career, and Brooklyn's Cloud 23 hot sauce launch on his quest as a budding chef.

Nicola has also become a household name in the fashion and beauty department. The 30-year-old has become a poster girl for Y2K style, enviable vintage fashion finds and her signature ultra-feminine, doe-eyed, rosy-cheeked make up looks.

In her latest 'get ready with me' video, the Lola actress and director wore a t-shirt that summarised her and her husband's fun-filled relationship, in a slogan tee that her mother-in-law Victoria would wholly approve of.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz Beckham wears iconic t-shirt directed at husband Brooklyn

She sat in front of the camera with her hair in rollers, wearing a t-shirt that read: "I don't need Google: my wife knows everything!"

Slogan tees are a Y2K classic, and a firm favourite of Victoria Beckham - including those that allude to her husband David. In an iconic promotional video for the Super Bowl 2024, VB wore a t-shirt that simply said "David's Wife."

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham's 'My Dad Had a Rolls Royce T-Shirt' became the most iconic slogan tee of 2023

We know that Victoria's favourite fashion hack is to release a T-shirt and print one of her most iconic quotes on it. Following on from the "Fashion Stole My Smile" and "Smiling On The Inside" tops in her collection, she designed a "My Dad Had A Rolls Royce" piece after the segment from David's Netflix documentary, Beckham, went viral.

In case you missed it, Victoria calls herself ‘working class’ in the first episode, but David proceeds to mock her and force her to admit her father actually drove her to school in a Rolls Royce. Immediately after it aired, social media did what it does best and made a viral meme.