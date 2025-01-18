Victoria Beckham's favourite £95 lace tights are perfect for Valentine’s Day

We’re officially just weeks out from the most romantic day of the year, and if unlike the H! Fashion team you’re yet to finalise your Valentine’s Day outfit, fear not, Victoria Beckham has the perfect sultry layering statement.

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day date night with your other half, your girls or by yourself, whatever the guestlist a romantic outfit is an absolute must.

Taking style cues from the former Spice Girl is of course an absolute no-brainer in the fashion sphere and luckily for us, she’s curated a V-Day capsule which includes everything and anything you’ll ever need to make hearts swoon this February 14.

© @victoriabeckham The iconic tights retail online for £95

Included in the romantic capsule on her namesake fashion brand’s website is of course VB’s favourite layering essential- the ‘Exclusive VB Monogram Lace Tights In Black.’

© @victoriabeckham The VB Monogram Lace Tights are a constant in VB's wardrobe

First introduced back in 2023, the VB Monogram Lace Tights quickly became a hero piece for Victoria and her brand and has continued to be a top-seller year after year.

© @victoriabeckham VB styles her favourite tights with all outfits

On more than one occasion the mother of four has proved just how much she loves the lacey layering accessory, spotted on multiple occasions styling the lace delights with blazer mini dresses, under low-slung trousers and beyond.

When she first debuted the hosiery option on her Instagram back in 2023, she described them as: “The tights that *really* hold you in and give you the most incredible leg!! My VB Monogram Lace Tights are a huge part of my winter wardrobe right now.. they’re so versatile and comfortable!” - chic and practical? It’s a yes from us.

© Victoria Beckham The thigh high options are £85

If you’re looking for something a little more sultry, VB has also created the style in a thigh-high version, which would look amazing paired with a mini skip skirt or set of micro mini shorts.

If you wear anything this Valentine’s Day, please take a leaf out of Victoria’s sartorial style book and let it be a pair of lacey tights.