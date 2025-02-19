Selena Gomez just wore the dreamiest red outfit in London

Love is in the air for Selena Gomez, and we’re not talking about her recent engagement news or her recent album announcement.

On this occasion, it’s about her head-to-toe all-red ensemble.

The singer, actress and former Disney star went all out on Tuesday night to attend a special celebration of her brand Rare Beauty in London. Coincidentally, the occasion also fell on the five year anniversary of her Album with the same name, Rare.

© @hungvanngo Bold red continues to be a favourite in the fashion world

In true CEO fashion, the 32-year-old dressed to impress, settling on a £650 ‘Tailored Wool Mini Dress from Roland Mouret in a vibrant cherry hue and cosy-chic fluffy jacket in a matching tone.

It wouldn’t be a Rare Beauty event without the founder sporting a full face from the range. Calling on her go-to makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, who is also responsible for her recent glowy BAFTAs look as well as her dreamy Golden Globes look, Hung made sure to match the sultry look to her sultry outfit.

Opting for sculpted contour, a subtle winged liner look and a pop of ‘Kind Words Matte Lipstick’ in the shade ‘Devoted’ Selena oozed Old Hollywood Glamour in the most perfect way.

© @hungvanngo Her engagement ring was center of attention

To finish off the daring look, Selena made sure to accessorise with a set of gold earrings and added a chunky gold and diamond oversized ring to her middle finger - the perfect statement to sit next to her sizable diamond engagement ring given to her back in December.

Over the past few months, while promoting her newest award-winning film Emilia Pérez, Selena has stepped out on red carpets and to opulent events in a series of showstopping ensembles.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Selena looked radiant in her custom made gown

For the recent BAFTA awards in London, Selena turned heads in a custom Schiaparelli beaded maxi dress which was attached to a plunging neckline velvet underlay.

Just days before that, she was seen attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a cool-girl bride-approved white mini dress from Magda Butrym.

All in all, Selena has most definitely been active in the fashion sphere, and fans of the all things style couldn’t be more thrilled.