Selena Gomez oozes bridal glamour in elegant mini dress

There's an unwritten fashion rule that brides-to-be begin to wear a slew of white or cream outfits before their big day, and honestly? we're here for it. Why not embrace the build-up to the biggest moment of your life for as long as possible?

The latest style icon to do just that is Selena Gomez. Whilst we've no idea when she and fiancé Benny Blanco are set to say 'I do,' the Only Murders In The Building star has been wearing a selection of the chicest cool-girl, wedding-approved outfits as of late.

© FilmMagic Selena Gomez stunned in Magda Butrym at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

On Sunday the 32-year-old attended the Virtuosos Award ceremony during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre in California, and her dress would make the perfect wedding reception party outfit.

She oozed bridal glamour in the 'Floral appliqué sheath dress in cream' by sophisticated high-fashion label Magda Butrym.

© Getty Images for DAOU Vineyards Her sculpted mini dress perfected bridal glamour

The jaw-droppingly elegant mini featured an open back, a sleeveless silhouette, and 3D floral appliqué at the hip with a statement, structured silhouette.

Prior to her outing this weekend, Selena donned glamorous bridal-esque fits from cool-girl brands including Valentino, Ralph Lauren and The Frankie Shop.

© GC Images All-white outfits have been on the top of her style agenda recently © GC Images Selena is proving major bridal style inspo

In case you missed it, the former Disney star took to her Instagram account last Autumn to share the good news, posting a series of snaps with the caption "forever begins now.." In what was the perfect winter proposal outfit (though Selena probably didn't know what was to come), she wore a set of blue jeans with an oversized taupe-toned fluffy coat and a pair of white sneakers for her special moment.

Fans believe her marquis ring had a secret meaning. In her 2015 song Good For You, Selena refers to herself as a "marquise diamond that could make Tiffany jealous" in the track.