Selena Gomez stuns in bridal white suit at Palm Springs Awards

What do you get when you cross Victoria Beckham's signature white suit look with Julia Roberts' go-to shirt and tie ensemble? The perfect film festival red carpet look, as proven by Selena Gomez at the 2025 Palm Spring Awards.

The Only Murders In The Building actress attended the 35th annual event at the Palm Springs Convention Center wearing a custom Ralph Lauren suit, which was arguably the best outfit of the evening.

The 32-year-old stunned in a white tuxedo jacket with statement satin lapels, matching straight-leg trousers and a figure-flattering matching waistcoat. Taking her suit up a notch, a sheer shirt with a satin collar and a matching tie completed her look that oozed androgynous glamour.

© FilmMagic Selena Gomez stunned in custom Ralph Lauren at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards

Make up artist Soo Park created timelessly elegance face glam with bold, structured brows, dramatic winged eyeliner, and fluttery lashes that accentuated her eyes. A glossy nude lips added softness, perfectly complimenting her sophisticated ensemble. A super sleek updo created by stylist Renato Campora and elegant sculpted diamond earrings allowed her stunning suit to do all the talking.

Adding to her stack of elegant diamonds was of course her dazzling engagement ring, after her partner Benny Blanco proposed in December. Fans believe her marquis ring was a reference to her 2015 song Good For You, in which Selena refers to herself as a "marquise diamond that could make Tiffany jealous" in the track. Well done, Benny.

© FilmMagic She wore a crisp white suit with a shirt and tie

The actress accepted the Vanguard Award at the event onFriday for her latest movie Emilia Perez, alongside the film's co-stars Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Edgar Ramírez.

"The Vanguard Award is a group honor distinguishing a film's cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project," the film festival explains on its website, with the Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi saying the movie is: "one of the greatest achievements in cinema this year.”