Selena Gomez goes full 'Mob Wife' for heartfelt engagement announcement

Congratulations are in order for one of Hollywood's most loved-up couples.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged and we’d be lying if we said our hearts didn’t flutter just a little when we heard the news.

The former Disney star took to her Instagram account to share the good news on Tuesday night, posting a series of snaps to her 423m followers with the caption "forever begins now.."

Included in the dreamy carousel, alongside a close-up of her giant diamond ring was a behind-the-scenes look as to how the proposal went down and of course, our fashion-obsessed selves had all eyes on her 'Mob Wife-esque ensemble.

© @selenagomez Selena proved not all proposals need a gilded gown and a seaside backdrop

Selena opted for a casual yet cool-girl-approved look to say “yes” to her music producer boyfriend (now fiancé) Benny Blanco. Though it’s unlikely the Only Murders in the Building actress knew what was about to happen at the couple's date-night Taco Bell picnic, she still managed to exude cool-girl class.

Styling a set of blue jeans with an oversized taupe-toned fluffy coat and a pair of white sneakers, Selena perfected the art of styling a classic pair of jeans for a night out. In the photo, Selena was all smiles as she sat on a picnic blanket covered in snuggly blankets, next to an ice bucket full of champagne.

© @selenagomez Selena looked radiant after saying "yes"

In another post shared to her Instagram story, Selena can be seen gushing over the news while on FaceTime to a friend, her freshly cut bob hairstyle effortlessly framing her face and her sheer pink manicure accentuating her new diamond delight.

Friends, family and notable names were quick to comment on Selena’s post, with Jennifer Aniston leaving a wholesome: “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!” which currently has over 130k likes while Taylor Swift left a comical: “yes I will be the flower girl.”

Fashion fans will know just how popular the ‘Mob Wife’ aesthetic was at the beginning of this year, with fluffy coats, sleek sunglasses and leopard print being the go-to. Though it’s been a few months since its height, we have a feeling Selena’s nuptial news might just kick it back into circulation…