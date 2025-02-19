Meghan Markle's must-have shirt eptiomises her entire style agenda

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex has activated her new personal Instagram account, we've received a slew of impromptu style inspiration at every turn.

Meghan Markle has been sharing a range of homegrown videos, from supporting her husband Prince Harry at the 2025 Invictus Games, to loved-up images of the two for Valentine's Day, and we can't get enough of her sophisticated yet laid-back style agenda.

In her latest post, the former Suits actress shared a major life update with her 1.8m followers, and her outfit choice is the ultimate wardrobe must-have for every single occasion.

Meghan took to her stories to announce that her brand, formerly known as American Riviera, is now to be known as 'As Ever'. In the caption, she further explained: "I'm thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into."

WATCH: Meghan Markle reveals major buisness change in crisp white shirt outfit

"'As ever' means 'as it's always been' or some even say 'in the same way as always'. If you've followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you'll know this couldn’t be truer for me.," she continued.

To announce the personal news, Meghan wore an understated, crisp white shirt with a button undone at the collar. A white shirt is perhaps the one wardrobe item that embodies the 43-year-old's entire sartorial agenda - versatile and sharp, yet relaxed and effortlessly easy.

© @meghan Meghan wore the ultimate wardrobe must-have: a crisp white shirt

Whether wearing in the summer with a mini skirt and flat sandals, or underneath a jumper with jeans and heeled boots or loafers for the office, it is the one piece that fashion lovers must own.

In the video, Meghan also explained Netflix has partnered with her on the brand, along with her upcoming series on the streaming platform - With Love, Meghan.

© Getty Meghan is a pro at styling up the classic piece © Eric Charbonneau In Colombia last year she layered one under her Loro Piana blazer

"In two weeks, my show's coming out, which I'm so excited for," she continued. "And also, my business — which I think there's been a lot of curiosity about."

"Last year, I thought, you know, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name — it's my neighbourhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara — but it limited me to things that were manufactured and grown in this area."

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business — which was huge."

Regardless of names or release dates, we can't wait until her latest ventures are available for the entire world to witness.