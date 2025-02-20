Millie Bobby Brown celebrates turning 21 in a plunging mermaid-coded dress

Birthday wishes are in order for a certain Hollywood heavyweight this week as Stranger Things star Mille Bobby Brown turned 21 on Wednesday.

The British-born actress celebrated the milestone moment in sartorial style on Wednesday, sharing a comical video of herself lighting her birthday candles.

In the video shared to her 63.3m followers, Millie oozed high fashion mermaid-core in a dazzling iridescent green dress and a plaited hairstyle to match.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown celebrates her 21st birthday in style

Though we unfortunately can’t see much of the dress ( don’t worry, we’re sure more pictures from the night will drop soon) the strapless bustier neckline fixed with a bejewelled feature at the front has fashion lovers assuming it’s a decadent gown.

To complete her look, Millie decided to braid her newly dyed bleach blonde locks in multiple fishtail-style plaits, leaving out a few face-framing tendrils to add dimension.

It wouldn’t be a birthday without a full face of glam. The young actress decided to match her makeup to her glittery mermaid dress, opting for a lick of shimmery deep green eyeshadow, a subtle smokey eye and a layer of luminous, light-catching highlighter in dusty pink to her cheekbones.

Millie's husband and son of musical maven Bonjovi, Jake Bon Jovi took to his own Instagram to wish his wife a Happy Birthday. The young actor and model shared an adorable throwback mirror selfie snap of himself and Millie while on holiday somewhere sunny. He captioned the post, which featured Millie in a racy red bikini: “Happy 21st baby. I love you so much.”

Other famed friends and fans were quick to run to the comment section on Millie’s video, singer Halsey saying: “Happy birthday queen!” and Holly Ramsay leaving a simple: “Happy birthday” followed by multiple pink love heart emojis.

As Millie enters her 21st year Earthside, we have a sneaky suspicion that from here on out her outfit choices are only set to accelerate in style and savoir and we simply can’t wait.