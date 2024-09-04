Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown's cropped tank top is an autumn must-have
Subscribe
Millie Bobby Brown's cropped tank top is an autumn must-have
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards at The Rainbow Room on December 11, 2019 in New York City© Getty

Millie Bobby Brown's cropped tank top is an autumn must-have

The Stranger Things star just proved why every fashion lover needs a black vest in their autumn wardrobe

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Comfortable casual staples are one of Millie Bobby Brown's most worn wardrobe items and who could blame her when she’s meticulously designed and developed them herself? 

The Stranger Things star made a case for cool-girl autumnal dressing in a recent Instagram post, styling a black cropped tank from her name-sake fashion label Florence by Mills that every fashion lover needs on their wishlist. 

Millie Bobby Brown poses on her Instagram in a black crop tank top holding a puppy © Instagram/@milliebobbybrown
Millie's black tank currently retails on her website for £21

In the post which she captioned "In my own bubble of peace and love" Millie can be seen posing for the camera at her home farm in Atlanta, Georgia while holding a puppy. 

While soaking up the fresh rural air, Millie paired her Cozy Crush Easy Tank in black with a set of matching Cozy Crush Sweet Pants and accessorised the casually cool look to perfection with a stack of her favourite necklaces. 

Millie Bobby-Brown poses in a lilac set from her brand Florence by Mills Fashion© Instagram/@florencebymillsfashion
Earlier this week Millie was seen sporting a lilac lounge set from her brand

Though one of Hollywood's most notable names, the 20-year-old British-born actress has proven time and time again that she prefers to stay at home in her comfortable loungewear over getting glam for a night out in the city. 

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown's girlish co-ord is utterly Sabrina Carpenter-coded

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown's 'cheeky' boxer shorts are perfect for summer 2024

Millie launched the fashion arm of her label earlier this year in January with a focus on creating "pieces that are oh-so comfortable and always made to fit you (not the other way around)." Ever since the launch, Millie and her slew of famous friends have been donning the collection on the regular, Millie often posting to her 63.4 million Instagram followers wearing her creations. 

Much like the LBD the LBT (Little Black Tank) is a wardrobe hero like no other. Easy to style for a night out with friends or a night in on the couch, a simple, comfortable tank top can be called upon for all occasions, even if your only plan of the day is to cuddle cute puppies like Millie. 

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More