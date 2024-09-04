Millie Bobby Brown's cropped tank top is an autumn must-have

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Comfortable casual staples are one of Millie Bobby Brown's most worn wardrobe items and who could blame her when she’s meticulously designed and developed them herself?

The Stranger Things star made a case for cool-girl autumnal dressing in a recent Instagram post, styling a black cropped tank from her name-sake fashion label Florence by Mills that every fashion lover needs on their wishlist.

© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown Millie's black tank currently retails on her website for £21

In the post which she captioned "In my own bubble of peace and love" Millie can be seen posing for the camera at her home farm in Atlanta, Georgia while holding a puppy.

While soaking up the fresh rural air, Millie paired her Cozy Crush Easy Tank in black with a set of matching Cozy Crush Sweet Pants and accessorised the casually cool look to perfection with a stack of her favourite necklaces.

© Instagram/@florencebymillsfashion Earlier this week Millie was seen sporting a lilac lounge set from her brand

Though one of Hollywood's most notable names, the 20-year-old British-born actress has proven time and time again that she prefers to stay at home in her comfortable loungewear over getting glam for a night out in the city.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown's girlish co-ord is utterly Sabrina Carpenter-coded

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown's 'cheeky' boxer shorts are perfect for summer 2024

Millie launched the fashion arm of her label earlier this year in January with a focus on creating "pieces that are oh-so comfortable and always made to fit you (not the other way around)." Ever since the launch, Millie and her slew of famous friends have been donning the collection on the regular, Millie often posting to her 63.4 million Instagram followers wearing her creations.

Much like the LBD the LBT (Little Black Tank) is a wardrobe hero like no other. Easy to style for a night out with friends or a night in on the couch, a simple, comfortable tank top can be called upon for all occasions, even if your only plan of the day is to cuddle cute puppies like Millie.