Millie Bobby Browns off the shoulder knit is giving major cosy vibes
Sheer tights and slingbacks completed her cool-girl coded look© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

Millie Bobby Brown's off-the-shoulder knit is giving major cosy vibes

The Stranger Things star just dropped her "favourite" collection under her fashion label Florence by Mills and it's ultra cosy

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
When she’s not starring on the silver screen as Enola Holmes, Eleven or Princess Elodie, Mille Bobby Brown can usually be found heading up her fashion and beauty empire, Florence by Mills. 

In a new Instagram post shared to her 65.3m followers just yesterday, the 20-year-old entrepreneur launched a new cosy collection which is perfect for the soggy season ahead. 

View post on Instagram
 

Sitting on a white bouclé sofa next to one of her nine dogs, Winnie, the multifaceted star introduced the world to 'Plush,' a cuddly collection of loungewear and basics in various different hues, perfect for everyday wear. 

In the video, Millie can be seen sporting the 'Plush Off-The-Shoulder' top in a dusty olive shade. The elegant knit is made from "super cuddly yarn fabric" according to the actress, and features a foldover ribbed neckline and long sleeves,.

Millie Bobby Brown poses for a mirror selfie in a off-the-shoulder knit top© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown
The young actress loves a cosy combo

To complete the snuggle-worthy look, Millie paired her off-the-shoulder knit with the ‘Plush Wide Leg Pant’ in black, a style made from the same uber-soft fabric and boasts a stretchy inside drawcord to ensure optimum comfort. 

Millie described the collection, which she designed herself, by saying: "This might be my favourite collection so far!! This lounge collection is that perfect combination of pieces that you can cuddle up in or quickly style up and go out to dinner. If you're looking for the perfect fall sweaters and pants, this is it. Truly for the girl who loves to lounge in style!"

Millie Bobby Brown poses for a selfie in a green off-the-shoulder knit top© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown
Millie elevated her at-home look with a set of hoop earrings

In the video. Millie accessorised her at-home outfit with a set of gold hoop earrings and a fresh middle parted blowout, adding a touch of high octane glamour to the mooch-tastic attire. 

Millie's cosy 'not-going-out' look comes just days after she dressed to impress in a ribbed mini dress from her brand's core collection, a puffer jacket, sheer tights, black heels and a set of bold sunglasses.  

Millie Bobby Brown poses on a couch with her dog Winnie© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown
The actress said the new collection is inspired by her dog Winnie's cuddles

Though we can’t help but love a full-glam Millie, it’s her casual ensembles that make our fashion-loving hearts flutter. 

The 'Plush' collection is currently available to shop on the Florence by Mills website, but by the looks of the comment section on her recent post, it’s set to sell-out very soon.

