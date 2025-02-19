Elsa Hosk goes full femme fatale in leopard print coat with nothing underneath

Once is happenstance. Twice is a coincidence and three times? Well, that's a trend.

Making sure every fashion lover and their equally well-dressed dog knows about the ‘coat with nothing underneath’ aesthetic is Swedish model and trend pioneer, Elsa Hosk.

In her most recent stylised combination of Instagram images, which she shared on Tuesday night, the 5'9 blonde beauty decided to go full femme fatale in a vibrant leopard print option.

© @hoskelsa Elsa is the blueprint for sleek-chic style

For the occasion (which we can only assume was a date-day lunch with her husband), Elsa styled a midi-length woollen leopard print coat, cinched at the waist with a thick black belt and nothing else.

The coat was wrapped around her body to create a dress-like silhouette while the lapels made the perfect plunging V-neckline to show off her clavicle.

© @hoskelsa The key to elevating the aesthetic is all in the accessories

As a certified high-fashion muse, Elsa accessorised the statement yet low-maintenance look with a pair of chunky gold earrings, a brown suede handbag, black tinted sunglasses and a set of square-toed leather kitten heels.

To complete the Mob-Wife-meets-Office-Siren look, the 36-year-old mother-of-one scooped her blonde locks into a slicked-back bun with a sharp middle parting.

© @hoskelsa It's giving Mob Wife meets Office Siren

If you’re a fan of Elsa and her enviable Instagram account, you’ll know this isn’t the first time she’s styled a coat with nothing underneath.

© @hoskelsa Elsa's trench look is perfect for spring 2025

Back in November, she once again championed the trend, styling a dreamy stone-toned trench coat from her brand Helsa Studio with a butter yellow headscarf.

Not long after Elsa posted her sultry-chic trench look, Hailey Bieber was quick to take note, subsequently sharing images of herself adopting the aesthetic in a brown fluffy coat and sleek bun on her Instagram.

There's no question that Elsa’s favourite way to style a coat is by going bare underneath, and who can blame her when it looks that good?

If you’re thinking of giving the It-girl aesthetic a go for yourself, might we suggest you wait a few weeks and choose a day when the temperature resides in double digits?