Elsa Hosk’s lace socks and heels combo is a fashion week first

Leave it to Valentino to tempt fashion’s finest through its doors.

On Wednesday, model and brand founder Elsa Hosk took her pride of place on the house's front row, ready to witness the maison’s offering for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The mother-of-one, who found fame as an original Victoria’s Secret Angel, looked to lace as inspiration for her divinely chic outfit choice.

© Getty Images The model graced the Valentino Haute Couture 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Elsa slipped into a sleekly-tailored navy blazer with a plunging neckline, a twee ruby red bow fastening and a frontal pocket which she populated with a sweet polka dot handkerchief. She teamed the subtly playful piece with a pair of light-wash blue jeans in a straight leg style and complete with floral trim detailing.

However, her accessories took centre stage. The Swedish stylista added a pair of white lace gloves and matching socks to her Parisian attire, injecting the concoction with some whimsical romance.

© Getty Images The Swedish style icon touched down in Paris for the star-studded event

She wore the socks underneath a pair of crimson heels, showcasing a dainty ankle strap and an open-toe silhouette.

In her arms, Elsa clasped Valentino’s ‘Viva Superstar Medium Two-Tone Leather Shoulder Bag’ which showcased a bold, contrasting 'VLOGO' emblem on the front, a sliding chain-trimmed strap that can be worn doubled up and a monochrome colourway.

© Getty Images for Valentino She wore fittingly Valentino Haute Couture for the show

Elsa wore her blonde hair down loose in a straightened fashion and accentuated her show-ready aesthetic with a natural but softly glowing makeup palette.

While she loves a contemporary trend, Elsa’s latest accessories pairing is delightfully old-school.

Lace gloves date back to the 16th century, symbolising elegance and status among European aristocracy. By the Victorian era, they became a staple of women's fashion, embodying grace and modesty.

In the 1980s, Madonna revived them with a rebellious twist. Today, lace gloves blend vintage charm with modern style, making a timeless fashion statement - as championed by the Scandi queen of style herself.