Audrey Hepburn and Princess Diana's most iconic dresses are up for auction

Famous oufits worn by the fashion muses are available to bid on in a three day event, with an eye-watering price estimation...

Both Audrey Hepburn and Princess Diana left an unparalelled imprint on the fashion industry. Two sartorial icons in their own right, their style remains as influential as ever, continuing to inspire generations - and now you can purchase pieces from their impeccable designer wardrobe.

Auction house Julien's is hosting a three-day event named ‘Legends: Hollywood and Royalty,’ where dresses from Audrey, Diana and other iconic figures will be up for grabs.

Hepburn's bubblegum pink midi dress from her role as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's is one of the incredible sartorial pieces on sale. The dress was designed by Hubert Givenchy for his autumn/winter collection in 1960, which was originally shown in black. According to Julien's, American socialite and sister of Jacqueline Kennedy, Lee Radziwill, was photographed wearing the design on March 20, 1961 when leaving the Hotel Carlyle in New York. After seeing it on Lee, Audrey then asked Givenchy to make the design in pink and to alter the neckline with a lower neckline.

The late actress wore the dress during a poignant moment in the movie: "The overhead camera shot of Holly on the bed in the darkroom, light coming through the doorframe, and feathers floating from a torn pillow is a haunting image," Julien's explains, "the pink of the dress seems to be that small glimmer of hope that the character will come out of this sadness within herself to find true happiness." It is estimated to sell for between $200k and $300k.

© Tim Graham This dress worn by Diana in 1981 is up for auction

Multiple gowns from Lady Di's wardrobe are up for auction, including two from her go-to designers. The first, a red Bruce Oldfield gown with gold metallic threading woven throughout, a fitted bodice and elegant ruched shoulders. Diana wore this dress to the premiere of Hot Shots in London in 1981. She paired with a dazzling pearl and diamond choker and statement drop earrings.

A block-coloured black and green dress from Catherine Walker (the same designer as her iconic blue chiffon Cannes dress) is also to bid for now. Her pieces are expected to garner between $100k and $400k.

Fancing adding a slice of history to your wardrobe? All you need is approximately half a million pounds...