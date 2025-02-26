Milan Fashion Week AW25: The best street style looks

Kicking off on Tuesday night with Naomi Campell walking for Dsquared and Julia Garner sitting FROW at Gucci, notable names from around the world descended on the Italian capital, packing a suitcase full of statement ensembles.
Each and every season the fashion-obsessed look to the streets for inspiration as more often than not, that's where the real magic happens.
From chunky boots and sheer dresses to cosy coats and effortless layering, here are the very best street-style looks spotted at AW25 MFW.
Steph Hui
Decadent denim shirts and sheer floral adorned skirts are set to rise in popularity after seeing Steph Hui's glamourous Gucci look.
Oversized Suiting Styles
Arguably the most popular ensemble throughout Fashion Month has been a tailored oversized suit. This guest decided on a vibrant plum option and styled it with a set of statement specs, a collared shirt and a tie left undone.
Silk Headscarves
Burgundy tones and silk scarves continue to reign supreme, as so effortlessly proved by this glamourous guest outside Gucci's AW25 show.
Yoyo Cao
Statement hats are everywhere this season, just ask Nicola Pelz Beckham and Bella Hadid. On this occasion, Yoyo Cao rocked a monogram Gucci Flat Cap with a suede jacket and blue jeans to attend the Gucci show.
Gala Gonzalez
The power of a great trench coat knows no bounds in the fashion sphere and Gala Gonzalez proved that to a tee outside the Gucci show. She elevated her look with a statement gold necklace and a mini bag accessorised with a silk scarf.
Izzi Allain
Izzi Allain proved the power of luxe layering outside the Gucci show. Pairing a caramel-toned leather jacket over a mustard cardigan, bralette and sheer green maxi skirt.
Ameera Khan
Icy blue tones and mint green hues are set to be everywhere this year and Ameera Khan proved just that outside the Gucci show on Tuesday afternoon.
Aimee Song
Despite the dreary Milano weather, OG fashion blogger Aimee Song brought the sunshine in a vibrant yellow and green twinset with matching shoes and accessories outside the Gucci show.
Silvia Bussada Braz
Silvia Bussada Braz proved sheer skirts are here to stay for AW25, styling a pink option over a set of monogram Gucci knickers.
