Milan Fashion Week AW25: The best street style looks
Milan Fashion Week AW25: The best street style looks

MFW is back for yet another season, and as expected the street style looks are unmatched

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The streets of Milan are ripe with trending silhouettes, bold colourways and eclectic style choices this week, which can only mean one thing. 

It's Milan Fashion Week

Kicking off on Tuesday night with Naomi Campell walking for Dsquared and Julia Garner sitting FROW at Gucci, notable names from around the world descended on the Italian capital, packing a suitcase full of statement ensembles. 

Each and every season the fashion-obsessed look to the streets for inspiration as more often than not, that's where the real magic happens. 

From chunky boots and sheer dresses to cosy coats and effortless layering, here are the very best street-style looks spotted at AW25 MFW.

Steph Hui wears burgundy bordeaux oval Gucci sunglasses, silver earrings, navy blue oversized denim jean Gucci bomber jacket, a shiny burgundy bordeaux Gucci leather bag, white mini shorts, light green white daisy embellished sheer mesh pattern high slit Gucci midi skirt, shiny burgundy bordeaux pointed toe mule slingback kitten heels leather shoes , outside Gucci, during the Milan Fashion week© Getty Images

Steph Hui

Decadent denim shirts and sheer floral adorned skirts are set to rise in popularity after seeing Steph Hui's glamourous Gucci look.

A guest wears tortoise shell sunglasses, white buttoned up long sleeve shirt, burgundy bordeaux oversized double breasted blazer jacket, olive green pattern neck tie, burgundy bordeaux high waisted trouser pants, outside Gucci, during the Milan Fashion© Getty Images

Oversized Suiting Styles

Arguably the most popular ensemble throughout Fashion Month has been a tailored oversized suit. This guest decided on a vibrant plum option and styled it with a set of statement specs, a collared shirt and a tie left undone.

A guest wears burgundy bordeaux Gucci sunglasses, burgundy bordeaux floral pattern Gucci scarf, a gold ring, light brown Gucci monogram Gucci belted wool coat, outside Gucci© Getty Images

Silk Headscarves

Burgundy tones and silk scarves continue to reign supreme, as so effortlessly proved by this glamourous guest outside Gucci's AW25 show.

Yoyo Cao is seen wearing flat cap, brown suede jacket, denim pants and brown suede Gucci Blondie bag outside Gucci during the Milan Fashion Week© Getty Images

Yoyo Cao

Statement hats are everywhere this season, just ask Nicola Pelz Beckham and Bella Hadid. On this occasion, Yoyo Cao rocked a monogram Gucci Flat Cap with a suede jacket and blue jeans to attend the Gucci show.

Gala Gonzalez wears gold necklace, light yellow Gucci monogram oversized Gucci trench coat, white Gucci tank top, black Gucci leather belt, light navy blue two tone loose denim jean pants, white Gucci Bamboo 1947 leather bag, burgundy bordeaux floral pattern/print scarf knotted on bag, outside Gucci, during the Milan Fashion week© Getty Images

Gala Gonzalez

The power of a great trench coat knows no bounds in the fashion sphere and Gala Gonzalez proved that to a tee outside the Gucci show. She elevated her look with a statement gold necklace and a mini bag accessorised with a silk scarf. 

Izzi Allain wears dark orange half buttoned Gucci silk shirt, light brown oversized Gucci leather jacket, light olive green sheer mesh high slit Gucci midi skirt, dark brown Gucci suede bag, light brown Gucci monogram Gucci ballerina flats, outside Gucci, during the Milan Fashion week © Getty Images

Izzi Allain

Izzi Allain proved the power of luxe layering outside the Gucci show. Pairing a caramel-toned leather jacket over a mustard cardigan, bralette and sheer green maxi skirt.

Ameera Khan wears Gucci pearl necklace, light green half buttoned oversized denim jean Gucci shirt, light green denim jean Gucci midi skirt, shiny burgundy bordeaux Gucci leather bag, white Gucci socks, shiny black loafer moccasin Gucci leather shoes, outside Gucci, during the Milan Fashion week© Getty Images

Ameera Khan

Icy blue tones and mint green hues are set to be everywhere this year and Ameera Khan proved just that outside the Gucci show on Tuesday afternoon. 

Aimee Song wears black Gucci sunglasses, bright yellow pattern short sleeve cotton snitched Gucci jacket, bright yellow pattern cotton Gucci mini skirt, bright green fingerless Gucci biker gloves, bright green gold bracelet, olive green bright yellow pattern Gucci Kelly leather bag 1961, bright yellow pointed toe heels leather shoes, outside Gucci, during the Milan Fashion week© Getty Images

Aimee Song

Despite the dreary Milano weather, OG fashion blogger Aimee Song brought the sunshine in a vibrant yellow and green twinset with matching shoes and accessories outside the Gucci show. 

Silvia Bussada Braz wears black sunglasses, silver earrings, light pink black plaid pattern Gucci coat, light pink black plaid pattern Gucci bralette, shiny black Gucci leather bag, Gucci monogram Gucci mini shorts, bright light pink sheer mesh high slit Gucci midi skirt, shiny black pointed toe slingback heels leather shoes, outside Gucci, during the Milan Fashion week © Getty Images

Silvia Bussada Braz

Silvia Bussada Braz proved sheer skirts are here to stay for AW25, styling a pink option over a set of monogram Gucci knickers. 

