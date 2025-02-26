Milan Fashion Week AW25: The best street style looks

The streets of Milan are ripe with trending silhouettes, bold colourways and eclectic style choices this week, which can only mean one thing.

It's Milan Fashion Week.

Kicking off on Tuesday night with Naomi Campell walking for Dsquared and Julia Garner sitting FROW at Gucci, notable names from around the world descended on the Italian capital, packing a suitcase full of statement ensembles.

Each and every season the fashion-obsessed look to the streets for inspiration as more often than not, that's where the real magic happens.

From chunky boots and sheer dresses to cosy coats and effortless layering, here are the very best street-style looks spotted at AW25 MFW.

© Getty Images Steph Hui Decadent denim shirts and sheer floral adorned skirts are set to rise in popularity after seeing Steph Hui's glamourous Gucci look.

© Getty Images Oversized Suiting Styles Arguably the most popular ensemble throughout Fashion Month has been a tailored oversized suit. This guest decided on a vibrant plum option and styled it with a set of statement specs, a collared shirt and a tie left undone.

© Getty Images Silk Headscarves Burgundy tones and silk scarves continue to reign supreme, as so effortlessly proved by this glamourous guest outside Gucci's AW25 show.

© Getty Images Yoyo Cao Statement hats are everywhere this season, just ask Nicola Pelz Beckham and Bella Hadid. On this occasion, Yoyo Cao rocked a monogram Gucci Flat Cap with a suede jacket and blue jeans to attend the Gucci show.

© Getty Images Gala Gonzalez The power of a great trench coat knows no bounds in the fashion sphere and Gala Gonzalez proved that to a tee outside the Gucci show. She elevated her look with a statement gold necklace and a mini bag accessorised with a silk scarf.

© Getty Images Izzi Allain Izzi Allain proved the power of luxe layering outside the Gucci show. Pairing a caramel-toned leather jacket over a mustard cardigan, bralette and sheer green maxi skirt.



© Getty Images Ameera Khan Icy blue tones and mint green hues are set to be everywhere this year and Ameera Khan proved just that outside the Gucci show on Tuesday afternoon.

© Getty Images Aimee Song Despite the dreary Milano weather, OG fashion blogger Aimee Song brought the sunshine in a vibrant yellow and green twinset with matching shoes and accessories outside the Gucci show.