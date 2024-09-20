Iris Law's opinion-splitting belt boots are surprisingly chic

Iris Law's style is eclectic and effortlessly cool, making her one of Gen Z’s most celebrated fashion muses.

The 23-year-old is a key player in the sartorial sphere, working alongside brands such as Versace and Burberry to name a few. In fact, Iris only just touched down in Italy, after attending Burberry’s SS25 show alongside close friend and fellow model Lila Moss.

On Thursday, the starlet was spotted attending Milan Fashion Week, gracing the scene in her go-to avant-garde wardrobe choices. Sporting a mole-hued cashmere tank top with a co-ordinating jumper coolly slung over her shoulders and an army green mini skirt featuring a pleated cargo style and Y2K buckle detailing, Iris effortlessly fused utilitarian-chic with autumnal dress codes.

Iris was seen during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025

Hooked over her arm was Burberry’s 'Pink Lamb Leather Shoulder Bag,’ showcasing a sweet blossom pink tone and antique-inspired, bulbous silver hardware.

However, all eyes fell to Iris’s shoewear selection. Never one to sleep on an emerging brand, the model slipped into Kiko Kosatadinov’s sold-out ‘Brown Quad Belt Boots.’ The statement silhouettes featured a chocolate leather construction, a subtle point-toe, a red kitten heel, a shin-skimming cut and a lugged rubber sole.

© Getty The look married heritage brand Burberry with emerging name Kiko Kostadinov

The focal feature of the shoes? Four adjustable belt straps running across the upper, giving them a highly-edgy, CSM-graduate spin.

Most eagle-eyed fashion lovers with an encyclopaedic brand vocabulary would give their right arm for a Kiko Kostadinov piece (cough - the 'Trivia' bag.)

© Getty The model gracds the Burberry show during London Fashion Week

Kostadinov is a London-based fashion designer known for his innovative and avant-garde approach to menswear and footwear.

His designs merge utilitarian aesthetics with experimental construction, often featuring asymmetry, bold textures, and unconventional silhouettes. Influenced by workwear and functional design, his collections focus on form and practicality while pushing creative boundaries.

Collaborations with brands like ASICS and his use of cutting-edge materials have further established him as a one-to-watch in contemporary fashion. Hence why his work is being pinned as the next big thing by uber-stylish stars including Iris.