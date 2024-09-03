Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in shocking pink mini dresses

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there's any excuse to co-ordinate outfits, be it for fashion week or a friend’s private soirée, Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are taking full advantage.

Princess Diana’s twin nieces, who are highly flying socialites among London’s It-crowd, celebrated the birthday of close friend, influencer and former H! Fashion cover girl Leonie Hanne on Monday evening.

The 32-year-olds leaned into the all-pink theme of the bash, which was hosted at prolific members club Annabel’s in Mayfair.

© Instagram/Amelia Spencer Princess Diana's nieces both opted for shocking pink-hued attire

Lady Amelia slipped into Rebecca Vallance’s new season ‘Aubree Flower Mini Dress,’ featuring a knee-skimming silhouette, short puff sleeves, a shocking pink hue and crystal rose-cut embellishment dotted down the front of the striking garment. She paired the designer piece with some iridescent silver heels by Gina Shoes and wore her blonde hair swept up into a slicked-back bun to reveal a pair of Chanel earrings.

MORE: The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, do, eat and watch this September

RELATED: 7 Transitional outfit ideas to try in autumn 2024

Her sister Lady Eliza matched her Barbie-inspired aesthetic in a befeathered Lavish Alice piece. A long-sleeved number, the candy-hued mini dress showcased rippling feather detailing, heavily embellished beading throughout and sequin sparkles.

© Instagram/Amelia Spencer The 32-year-old sisters celebrated the birthday of influencer Leonie Hanne

Like her sibling, Lady Eliza also slipped into some metallic heels by Gina Shoes, a label whom the twins have previously modelled for. A slicked-back ponytail by hair stylist Kash Bishop and a glowing, party-ready beauty blend accentuated her modelesque facial features.

MORE: Beatrice Borromeo's best fashion moments of all time

RELATED: "I've always been very dramatic" Jazzy De Lisser on her latest film, screenwriting, and starting a new fashion label

The pair were joined by newly-wed Amy Jackson and DJ Zara Martin. The foursome celebrated Leonie in a highly opulent ceremony within the prestigious club secluded in the heat of London’s most affluent area.

Leonie was pictured front and centre of the affair, sporting a lace-frosted midi dress in an identical pink hue, complete with a bustier structure and spaghetti straps. The influencer housed her birthday essentials in a mini pale pink Birkin and stepped into a pair of barely-there silver pumps. A rosette-adorned necklace exuded fairytale glamour.