Lady Amelia Spencer's LFW mini dress adapts one of Princess Kate's most iconic outfits

We're constantly drooling over Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer's outfits, particularly as they often adopt a 'same but different' dress code, giving us two renditions of a look - whether it's a particular colour, style of dressing, or statement accessory.

This time, the stylish aristocrats stepped out during London Fashion Week in short-hemmed outfits that are totally different, yet put a party twist on royal glamour.

The twins, who are nieces of the late Princess Diana, attended Perfect Magazine and Ami Paris' party at 1 Hotel Mayfair.

© Dave Benett The stylish royal sisters wore pieces from Celia Kritharioti's AW23 couture collection

Amelia stunned in a monochromatic mini dress from Celia Kritharioti's AW23 couture collection, featuring 3D florals and contrasting long black sleeves to add a touch of evening drama.

The collared mini with a sheer panel across the chest provided the perfect balance of fashion-forward glamour and royal-appropriate style. Not only did the intricate floral detailing give the feel of a decadent royal design. but the entire look reminded us of the Princess of Wales' showstopping BAFTAs 2023 red carpet look.

Kate re-wore an ethereal Alexander McQueen gown which she had modified for the event, and paired it with striking black opera gloves.

© Chris Jackson The Princess of Wales at the 2023 BAFTAs

Amelia's similar ensemble with a shorter hem and sheer panelling gave the look the perfect party girl makeover.

Eliza also exuded royal glamour in an outfit from the same Celia Kritharioti couture collection (we told you, same but different), consisting of a dazzling gold textured tweed jacket and mini skirt two-piece.

© Dave Benett The sisters attended the Perfect Magazine and AMI Paris LFW party

Tweed jackets are timeless, versatile and a royal staple. Modern royals are constantly putting a fashion-forward spin tweed outfits - from Meghan Markle wearing similar boxy tweed jackets like Eliza's and pairing them with jeans, to Princess Kate pairing bold tweed blazers with cigarette trousers.

Eliza's stunning two-piece put an evening soirée spin on the classic silhouette.

Suffice to say, Amelia and Eliza are the ultimate style muse sisters.