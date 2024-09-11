Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer's stunning satin pumps are the ultimate timeless trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The reason we love Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, is because their style motto is absolutely always ‘same but different’, showing us two ways to wear a similar silhouette, colour or aesthetic.

The aristocratic twins, who are the nieces of the late Princess Diana, are frequenters of the front row at fashion weeks and proved their sartorial status this week by stepping out at the Atelier Emé bridal collection fashion show at Bagni Misteriosi in Milan.

Whilst Eliza wore a shiny cream beige blazer and trousers set, Amelia opted for a blush pink sequinned mini dress. She explained on Instagram "Started off wearing the suit and ended up wearing the dress [dress emoji] twin switch."

© Instagram / @ameliaspencer15 The twins wore matching satin shoes for a show in Milan

In a rare exact same-sartorial agenda moment, the stylish duo wore matchy-matchy satin pink court heels featuring a dazzling knot detail.

© Instagram / @ameliaspencer15 Lady Amelia Spencer swapped her look to wear her sister Eliza's dress

Shoes made of materials other than classic leather and patent styles are the ultimate way to make a statement. This year, suede (a la Meghan Markle), mesh (a la pretty much every street style muse on the planet) and cutesy adornments such as bows, studs and diamantes have paved the way in the footwear department in 2024.

© Instagram / @ameliaspencer15 Eliza stunned in a cream sequinned suit

The twins’ take on the trend is a timeless classic, with brands that have shoes with a similar aesthetic like Mach and Mach and Manolo Blahnik, Whether you’re a bride-to-be, attending a black tie event or simply heading for dinner with the girls, they’ll elevate any outfit from a suit to a mini dress to jeans and a nice top.

Plus, with uber-feminine balletcore-esque attire still dominating fashion agendas, the ladies are bang on trend with their etheral, baby pink silky material.

MORE: Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in shocking pink mini dresses

RELATED: Lady Eliza Spencer channels Princess Kate in glamorous Milan Fashion Week ensemble

Who are Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer?

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer are the twin nieces of the late Princess Diana and members of the British aristocracy. They are the daughters of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Lockwood. This makes them the first cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry.