10 of Natalie Portman’s Y2K mini dresses that are bang on trend for spring 2025

Is there anything more glorious in the great span of fashion's timeline than a cracking Y2K mini dress?

The decade was known for its itsy-bitsy aesthetic and penchant for all things diamanté-encrusted, but actually the 00s and 2010s were chocker with wearable silhouettes that we would all be thrilled to wear in 2025.

Our search for fresh mini dress inspiration perfect for Spring 2025 led us to actress and icon Natalie Portman and her incredible collection of mini dresses sported from the early 00s to late 2010s.

She often plumped for a strapless necklines and dresses fitted at the waist, paired with classic high-heels and timelessly elegant jewellery. Accessories were simple and wearable and her ensembles were perfect for parties and date nights alike.

And there you have it, the perfect spring outfit formula that Natalie flawlessly proves has stood the test of time.

Natalie Portman's best Y2K mini dresses

© Getty Images Garden State Premiere, 2004 Starting strong with a classic Y2K silhouette in butter yellow (a shade that's proven super popular over the last 12 months) teamed with bohemian jewellery and a softly curled up do.

© WireImage Berlinale International Film Festival, 2006 We love a spot of 3D detailing and this black floral dress is a thing of beauty, especially when paired with Natalie's iconic pixie cut.

© WireImage Cannes Film Festival, 2008 Natalie loved a ruffled mini dress back in the day, and this was her favourite go-to silhouette: the strapless mini dress. Another bold shade in punchy orange red, punctuated with black accessories.

© WireImage Love And Other Impossible Pursuits Premiere, 2009 Possibly our favourite dress of the gallery, this bold strapless beauty perfectly marries fuschia pink with pillar box red. Extra points for the Carrie Bradshaw approved corsage and impeccable red mani.



© Getty Images Black Swan Premiere, 2010 A slightly jazzier version of Natalie's favourite style, we love the monochrome print and the big bow cuff.

© Getty Images Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2010 Worn to one of the most glamorous parties on the planet, this tiered black ruffled number was teamed with super shiny jewellery and another romantic up do.



© WireImage UCLA Gala, 2015 Natalie loves a spot of unexpected intricate detail and this chocolate covered sequin shift dress gets the more interesting the more you look at it.

© WireImage Dior Exhibition, 2017 In a perfect 70s inspired boho-esque mini dress in crisp white with crochet panel detailing paired with an eternally stylish Dior bag.

© Getty Images Comic-Con, 2019 A checklist of Natalie's favourites elements: strapless, tiered skirt and textured detailing. Worn for fan favourite Comic-Con back in 2019, we're big fans of the skill detailing on the chest.