Maya Jama serves Bond-girl glamour in ravishing red bodysuit

When Maya Jama enters the Love Island villa, you know she means business. The ITV presenter reunited with the islanders in Thursday evening's post-Casa Amor recoupling episode, and her jaw-dropping red dress set the internet ablaze.

Proving her sartorial prowess, the raven-haired beauty served up a red-hot ensemble in sumptuous satin and vampy velvet as she sashayed into the villa. Her scene-stealing style consisted of a draped geometric bodysuit and waist-defining maxi skirt that rippled over her feminine silhouette. Relive her bombshell entrance in the clip below…

WATCH: Maya Jama makes an entrance in bewitching red dress

The 28-year-old bewitched with a glamorous beauty glow consisting of peachy blush, feline eyeliner and fluttery false lashes, while her midnight-hued hair flowed down her back in beachy waves.

Keeping it simple, Maya accessorised with delicate gold hoops to complete her show-stopping style moment.

Maya was the real island bombshell in head-to-toe Lacquan Smith

As per usual, fans were left totally floored by Maya's fashionable flair. "Maya Jama has no right being that flawless," gushed a fan on Twitter, as another wrote: "Maya in that red hot dress should be illegal."

If you're looking to couple up with her look, Maya's designer bodysuit from Lacquan Smith features a daring backless design, funnel neck and asymmetric sleeves. At £880, however, this isn't your average bodysuit. Get the look for less with this edgy velvet bolero from It-girl brand Free People.

GET THE LOOK

Velvet Bolero, £88, Free People

Her coordinating skirt has sadly sold out - but this sassy satin slip skirt with a sophisticated thigh-split is an affordable contender for those wishing to channel Maya's enviable elegance.

Satin Slip Skirt, £47.20, Warehouse

It's not the first time we've been enchanted by Maya's style. Last weekend the presenter hit the red carpet at London's O2 Arena to attend the 2023 Brit Awards - and she was definitely amongst some of the best-dressed stars of the night.

Descending upon the red carpet, the radio DJ first stunned in a figure-hugging Schiaparelli midi dress adorned with divine skeleton detailing embellished with gold hardware and rhinestones.

Maya turned heads at the Brit Awards

The star then slipped into a second dress to reunite with her ex-boyfriend Stomzy. Dripping in rhinestones, Maya stepped out in an asymmetrical silver gown that highlighted her feminine silhouette.

