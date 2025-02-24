Alexis Ren stuns in low-slung jeans for rare LA outing

Alexis Ren rules the roost of social media. The Instagram connoisseur, model and dancer has long been queen of the internet, thanks to her sun-drunk adventures overseas and enviable wardrobe choices that radiate LA It-girl charm.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles, pictured at The Studio City Farmers Market with Ricki Bodner.

For the low-key weekend outing, the model slipped into a pair of low-slung blue jeans with a bootcut silhouette and a mid-wash finish. She paired the denim trousers with a classic white tank top and Adidas Sambas in a popular chocolate colourway.

© GC Images Alexis Ren and Ricki Bodner are seen at The Studio City Farmers Market

The former ballet dancer wore her blonde hair down loose in a beachy blow-out, opting for a natural makeup look to highlight her famous features.

Alexis’ daytime rendezvous marked a rare appearance for the influencer, who has built a career that seamlessly blends modelling, entrepreneurship, and digital influence.

© GC Images The model wore low-slung jeans and a tank top

Rising to fame as a social media sensation in the 2010s, she quickly transitioned into high-fashion campaigns and brand collaborations. Beyond her polished image, she advocates for wellness, sustainability, and mental health, using her social media platforms to promote mindful living.

Alexis gradually expanded into acting, making her debut in The Enforcer (2022) alongside Antonio Banderas. She also starred in the short film DeTour (2023) and appeared in the music video for Ed Sheeran’s South of the Border.

The star also launched her own podcast titled Easy A, which she co-hosts with her close friend poet and author Allie Michelle. Announcing the launch of her new project online back in the summer of 2024, Alexis wrote: “That’s right, I have a podcast! Welcome to the world of Easy A. We are here to give you the Easy A’s you need to access your greatest human potential. Out now on all podcast streaming platforms."