Princess Olympia of Greece steps into major new fashion role
Princess Olympia of Greece showcases a patterned coat, extending one arm slightly to highlight its dramatic silhouette. The coordinating scarf frames her shoulders, adding to the bold, statement-making effect of the ensemble.© Martina Keenan

The stylish Greek royal is the new Contributing Editor at Modi Operandi

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Olympia of Greece has today been announced as the first-ever Contributing Editor for the online luxury fashion retail platform Moda Operandi. 

A press release on her new role explains: "In the newly-created role, Olympia will be lending her unique point of view, curating a dedicated edit of her shopping picks, appearing in exclusive editorials, co-hosting events with global emerging and established designers, and working with Moda’s Editorial and Social teams on ad-hoc special projects. With this appointment, Moda hopes to engage a digitally savvy, social-first audience, fostering the next generation of dedicated fashion fans to discover Trunkshow."

The role is a full circle moment for the princess, who interned at Moda Operandi in 2017 while completing her Fashion Business degree at New York University.

Princess Olympia stands wearing a pearl jumper and pants with knee-high boots© Martina Keenan
Princess Olympia is Moda Operadni's first-ever Contributing Editor

In true It-girl fashion, Olympia's new role was announced as an editorial campaign featuring a selection of iconic outfits from New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 and beyond, from designers including Brandon Maxwell, Khaite, and SIMKHAI. From a dramatic leopard print coat to donning the 'no trousers' trend - the campaign embodies her signature style.

She said of her new appointment: “I’m so excited to be contributing to Moda. I’ve long admired the team’s strongpoint of view and editorial voice. It truly is the ultimate platform for fashion discovery. I can’t wait to share the world’s best fashion with my audience and a new generation of Trunkshow shoppers.”

Princess Olympia of Greece stands against a grey backdrop wearing a striking patterned coat with a matching scarf draped over her shoulders. She pairs the ensemble with a white crop top, high-waisted wide-leg blue jeans, and black pointed-toe heels, completing the look with gold earrings and a sleek bob.© Martina Keenan
Her appointment was announced via an editorial campaign

This isn't the fashion-forward aristocrat's first foray into the industry. In 2022, royal-approved shoe brand Aquazzura announced the appointment of Princess Olympia as their new brand ambassador

She's also walked on the runway for the likes of Saks Potts and Dolce & Gabbana and graced the cover of H! Fashion,

Princess Olympia of Greece poses in an oversized black leather bomber jacket with a faux fur collar, styled with black leggings and a sleek black cap. She gazes at the camera with a poised expression, while soft lighting enhances the moody elegance of the look.© Martina Keenan
The stylish royal is a serious fashion muse

"I used to love watching my mother getting ready and also my grandmother on my mom’s side. I was obsessed with clothing and trying on their things – there are so many pictures of me as a little girl wearing my mother’s high heels," she told us during our cover shoot starring the princess.

She also spoke about her appearance in Louis Vuitton’s Capucine's bag campaign in 2021, which was shot on location in Paris: “It was insane and so much fun riding the Louis Vuitton bike, it was the biggest one I’ve ever seen and, because I was wearing a mini skirt, quite uncomfortable. I had two men to lift me onto it,” she laughs.

Olympia's Instagram is the ultimate sartorial CV. From glamorous party fits to stylish ensembles on the front row at the globe's most glamorous fashion shows, she's the perfect royal to pose as an editor for luxury fashion.

