Princess Olympia of Greece steps into major new fashion role

Princess Olympia of Greece has today been announced as the first-ever Contributing Editor for the online luxury fashion retail platform Moda Operandi.

A press release on her new role explains: "In the newly-created role, Olympia will be lending her unique point of view, curating a dedicated edit of her shopping picks, appearing in exclusive editorials, co-hosting events with global emerging and established designers, and working with Moda’s Editorial and Social teams on ad-hoc special projects. With this appointment, Moda hopes to engage a digitally savvy, social-first audience, fostering the next generation of dedicated fashion fans to discover Trunkshow."

The role is a full circle moment for the princess, who interned at Moda Operandi in 2017 while completing her Fashion Business degree at New York University.

© Martina Keenan Princess Olympia is Moda Operadni's first-ever Contributing Editor

In true It-girl fashion, Olympia's new role was announced as an editorial campaign featuring a selection of iconic outfits from New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 and beyond, from designers including Brandon Maxwell, Khaite, and SIMKHAI. From a dramatic leopard print coat to donning the 'no trousers' trend - the campaign embodies her signature style.

She said of her new appointment: “I’m so excited to be contributing to Moda. I’ve long admired the team’s strongpoint of view and editorial voice. It truly is the ultimate platform for fashion discovery. I can’t wait to share the world’s best fashion with my audience and a new generation of Trunkshow shoppers.”

© Martina Keenan Her appointment was announced via an editorial campaign

This isn't the fashion-forward aristocrat's first foray into the industry. In 2022, royal-approved shoe brand Aquazzura announced the appointment of Princess Olympia as their new brand ambassador.

She's also walked on the runway for the likes of Saks Potts and Dolce & Gabbana and graced the cover of H! Fashion,

© Martina Keenan The stylish royal is a serious fashion muse

"I used to love watching my mother getting ready and also my grandmother on my mom’s side. I was obsessed with clothing and trying on their things – there are so many pictures of me as a little girl wearing my mother’s high heels," she told us during our cover shoot starring the princess.

She also spoke about her appearance in Louis Vuitton’s Capucine's bag campaign in 2021, which was shot on location in Paris: “It was insane and so much fun riding the Louis Vuitton bike, it was the biggest one I’ve ever seen and, because I was wearing a mini skirt, quite uncomfortable. I had two men to lift me onto it,” she laughs.

Olympia's Instagram is the ultimate sartorial CV. From glamorous party fits to stylish ensembles on the front row at the globe's most glamorous fashion shows, she's the perfect royal to pose as an editor for luxury fashion.