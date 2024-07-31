Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Olympia's ultra-chic slip dress put a twist on the 90s supermodel classic
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Princess Olympia's ultra-chic slip dress puts a twist on the 90s supermodel classic

The Greek royal attended the launch of the Marie-Chantal x Mrs Alice collaboration in Southampton 

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark's style agenda is every fashion lover's dream. And considering the royal attended her first couture show at the age of 11 (Valentino in Rome, in case you were wondering), there was never any doubt that she'd become a high fashion icon. 

The eldest child of Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has worked with the likes of Miu Miu and Aquazurra and walked the runway for Saks Potts and Dolce & Gabbana to name a few - a royal style muse if we ever saw one.

Princess Olympia posed with her mother Princess Marie-Chantal at the launch party© Instagram /@mrsalice
Princess Olympia posed with her mother Princess Marie-Chantal at the launch party

For her latest look, the blonde-turned-brunette bombshell  - who turned 28 earlier this week, wore the dress that has defined It-girl dressing for decades - the classic satin slip. Olympia attended the launch of her mother's collaboration with homeware stalwart Mrs Alice wearing the 'Georgina’ Maxi Dress by Anna October. Featuring a bustier-style bodice, an open back and adjustable straps, the delicate piece gave shape to the 90s supermodel dress, flattering her frame. 

Princess Olympia posing with friends wearing a delicate mint dress from Anna October© Instagram / @mrsalice
She wore a delicate mint dress from Anna October

This isn't the first swoon-worthy figure-skimming dress she's donned this week, for her birthday she stunned in the ‘Flou Silk Chiffon Midi Dress,’ from cool-girl-approved etheral label Chloé which featured subtle ruffles and whimsical cape-esque sleeves.

Princess Olympia of Greece marked her 28th birthday in Chloé© Instagram/OlympiaGreece
Princess Olympia of Greece marked her 28th birthday in Chloé

Olympia told H Fashion during our cover shoot starring the princess: "I used to love watching my mother getting ready and also my grandmother on my mom’s side. I was obsessed with clothing and trying on their things – there are so many pictures of me as a little girl wearing my mother’s high heels."

From the front row at fashion shows to attending London's most exclusive parties, the socialite's style agenda is always completely cool-girl-coded.

