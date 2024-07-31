Princess Olympia's ultra-chic slip dress puts a twist on the 90s supermodel classic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It is a truth universally acknowledged that Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark's style agenda is every fashion lover's dream. And considering the royal attended her first couture show at the age of 11 (Valentino in Rome, in case you were wondering), there was never any doubt that she'd become a high fashion icon.

The eldest child of Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has worked with the likes of Miu Miu and Aquazurra and walked the runway for Saks Potts and Dolce & Gabbana to name a few - a royal style muse if we ever saw one.

MORE: Princess Olympia's most stylish outfits of all time

READ: Princess Olympia champions 'cottagecore' in Chloé birthday dress

© Instagram /@mrsalice Princess Olympia posed with her mother Princess Marie-Chantal at the launch party

For her latest look, the blonde-turned-brunette bombshell - who turned 28 earlier this week, wore the dress that has defined It-girl dressing for decades - the classic satin slip. Olympia attended the launch of her mother's collaboration with homeware stalwart Mrs Alice wearing the 'Georgina’ Maxi Dress by Anna October. Featuring a bustier-style bodice, an open back and adjustable straps, the delicate piece gave shape to the 90s supermodel dress, flattering her frame.

© Instagram / @mrsalice She wore a delicate mint dress from Anna October

This isn't the first swoon-worthy figure-skimming dress she's donned this week, for her birthday she stunned in the ‘Flou Silk Chiffon Midi Dress,’ from cool-girl-approved etheral label Chloé which featured subtle ruffles and whimsical cape-esque sleeves.

© Instagram/OlympiaGreece Princess Olympia of Greece marked her 28th birthday in Chloé

Olympia told H Fashion during our cover shoot starring the princess: "I used to love watching my mother getting ready and also my grandmother on my mom’s side. I was obsessed with clothing and trying on their things – there are so many pictures of me as a little girl wearing my mother’s high heels."

From the front row at fashion shows to attending London's most exclusive parties, the socialite's style agenda is always completely cool-girl-coded.