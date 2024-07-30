Princess Olympia champions 'cottagecore' in Chloé birthday dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



A social circuit regular and front row frequenter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark never sleeps on an opportunity to showcase her razor-sharp style.

So when a birthday arises, the Grecian royal steps up her sartorial game. Princess Olympia celebrated her 28th birthday over the weekend, looking to esteemed French fashion house Chloé for her celebratory frock of choice.

The Miu Miu muse slipped into the brand’s ‘Flou Silk Chiffon Midi Dress,’ a dreamy blend of elegance and modernity. Crafted from luxurious silk chiffon, the dress draped beautifully across the royal, creating a soft, ethereal silhouette that was both feminine and sophisticated. The midi length added a cool-girl appeal, while delicate details such as subtle ruffles and a flattering waistline accentuated her figure in all the right ways.

© Instagram/OlympiaGreece Princess Olympia of Greece marked her 28th birthday in Chloé

A caped shoulder injected her look with a sense of Golden Hollywood glamour, pioneered by Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn.

The best friend of fellow It-girl Ella Richards completed her special ensemble with Saint Laurent’s ‘Dive Open Toe Sandals’ in black, complete with buttery soft black leather straps, an adjustable buckle closure to provide a secure fit, a modest block heel and a polished look from top to bottom.

For the outdoor occasion, the royal wore her signature blonde bob down loose in her default straightened style and opted for a barely-there beauty blend to accentuated her striking facial features.

© Getty The royal has worked with brands from Miu Miu to Bulgari

Candidly posing before a picturesque dovecote situated within a walled garden. Olympia served up a lesson in luxury ‘cottagecore’ dressing, framed by a fairytale picnic vista that played into her chosen birthday aesthetic.

From high-octane party outfits to regal regalia, it seems that what Princess Olympia doesn't know about the art of It-girl dressing, frankly, isn't worth knowing.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's daughter recently tapped into quintessentially Y2K style, partying the night away dressed as Paris Hilton for a 90-themed party alongside Harry Styles' model ex Camille Rowe and Alexia Mavroleon, an artist who comes from a family of Greek shipping magnates.

The New York-born royal was seen wearing a pair of low-rise dark wash jeans with a bejewelled 'Butterfly Party Rhinestone Cropped Vest' from Ed Hardy, a style that epitomised Noughties nostalgia.