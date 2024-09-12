Forget European Summer, Meghan Markle just made European Autumn this season's chicest fashion trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whenever a new minimalistic fashion trend is put on our radars, we can always guarantee that the Duchess of Sussex is going to nail it every time - regardless of if she's even aware of the trend or not (perhaps she's read our 2024 fashion aesthetics glossary?).

Though we're now completely consumed by dull skies and rainy weather, cast your minds back to the summer, which feels like a lifetime ago. The trend of the season was undeniably European Summer - if you missed it, read on for an explanation of the elegant off-duty aesthetic.

In true minimalistic muse style, Meghan took the trend and made it her own for the transitional weather season, combining quiet luxury classics with European It-girl-approved accessories.

Meghan opted for a navy v-neck knit by Anine Bing paired with tonal trousers by Ulla Johnson. She paired her look with her signature Cartier collection: the ‘Juste Un Clou’ Collar necklace, her 'Tank Française' watch and her 'Love' bracelet' (a must-have in any luxury muses accessories arsenal). Her Lorraine Schwartz evil eye bracelet and aviator sunglasses by Rayban completed her luxe accessories concoction, as seen in images captured by People Magazine.

© Getty Knits and wide-brimmed hats are what we should be wearing this season according to Meghan

Taking her look from elevated elegance to European Autumn chic, was the addition of a wide-brimmed straw bucket hat by Janessa Leone.

© Eric Charbonneau Navy is also a key player in her wardrobe right now

What is a European Summer Wardrobe?

"The 'European summer' aesthetic puts an emphasis on clean, elevated outfits”, says Arwa Hassan, in-house style director at jewellery brand PRYA. “This curated wardrobe is all about looking comfortable and low-key, but dressed at the same time - inspired by the likes of Sofia Richie Grainge and the gorgeous old-money aesthetic. The Euro summer wardrobe can be dressed up from day to night, whether you’re strolling along the cobblestone streets of a European city or lounging by the pool at a seaside resort."

Clean and elevated outfits is Meghan's sartorial bread and butter: crisp tailoring, sleek silhouettes and luxury separates, almost always in neutral tones. Once again the style muse has inspired our seasonal sartorial agenda.