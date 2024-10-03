Meghan Markle’s teardrop earrings are highly symbolic - here’s why

Meghan Markle's jewellery choices often reflect a blend of sophistication, sentimentality and sustainability. She frequently wears pieces with personal significance, such as her engagement ring, designed by Prince Harry using diamonds from Princess Diana's collection.

The duchess is also a keen supporter of ethical and sustainable brands like Pippa Small, Monica Vinader and Edge of Ember, known for their eco-friendly practices and serene design.

One of her go-to pieces as of late however, are her Balencaga teardrop studs. Crafted with a smooth, polished finish, these earrings feature a sculptural, contemporary shape that echo the royal's elegant style. The radiant gold-plated jewels offer a sophisticated blend of minimalist design and luxury, making for the perfect piece to take the wearer from day to night.

Duchess Megan has sported her designer earrings on several occasions, most recently during her trip to Nigeria in May 2024. The mother-of-two styled the pear-shaped studs with an Anine Bing high-neck top and tailored trousers as she met with the Save The Children charity alongside Prince Harry.

Kendall Jenner is also a fan of the silhouette, having sported the exact same pair during the Bottega Veneta SS25 Milan Fashion Week show in late September.

© Getty The royal wedding of 2011

The California-native’s earrings are in fact highly symbolic. Teardrop jewellery holds deep significance, often representing emotions like sorrow, love, or transformation. Its elegant, droplet shape reflects purity and fluidity, making it a timeless design in rings, necklaces, and earrings. Teardrop pieces are often chosen for sentimental gifts, symbolising strength, resilience or heartfelt connections.

The Princess of Wales is also a lover of the timeless teardrop design. On her wedding day to Prince William in 2011, the royal wore a pair of stunning diamond drop earrings, a gift from her parents. Designed by Robinson Pelham, the earrings featured an oak leaf and acorn motif, symbolising the Middleton family's new coat of arms. The design was a nod to her family’s heritage, while the delicate, pear-shaped diamonds added a touch of high octane elegance.