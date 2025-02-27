Pandora celebrates the power of love with Winona Ryder and Iman

Love can mean lots of things to lots of different people. From the warm fuzzy feeling you get when you gaze upon the face of your lover to tenderness and affection that you always carry with you for an old friend, even if you have long since parted ways.

For jewellery brand Pandora love can be powerful too. Transformative even. A force to be reckoned with. To celebrate, they have cast some of the biggest and best names in drama and fashion to front their latest campaign BE LOVE.

Winona Ryder is the face of Pandora's new campaign

The definition of love means something different to all of us. For actress Winona Ryder (star of beloved cult classics Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice) compassion and being emotionally available are vital components.

“To try and be as understanding as possible. Seeing things through a different perspective, that represents love to me,” says Winona. “It’s just a profound way to experience love.”

Iman models Pandora's latest collection

Joining Winona in the stunning campaign shoot is supermodel and wife to the late, great David Bowie, Iman, alongside great models Vittoria Ceretti, Mica Arganaraz and Karen Elson.

Shot by brilliant fashion photographers including Fabien Baron and Craig McDean, the campaign embodies the spirit of BE LOVE, with a high fashion spin.

Ugbad Abdi models gorgeous Pandora earrings

Featuring their most iconic pieces, the campaign celebrates love in all its forms regardless of the holiday, relationship or occasion (who wants their actions dictated by Valentine’s Day anyway?) This is great storytelling, with love at its heart.

The cornerstone of the new collection, the BE LOVE Heart Charm is a minimalist modern twist on the classic heart shape. Available in sterling silver and plated in 14k gold, it can be engraved and customised as you wish (with dates, doodles or initials) to make it all that bit more special for your lucky loved one.