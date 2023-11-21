Meghan Markle's £15,500 Cartier necklace is seriously chic

On Monday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a National Hockey League game in Vancouver, Canada.
Meghan Markle has a penchant for making a sports outing a fashion show we can't stop watching (take her pink shorts suit and entire Invictus Games 2023 wardrobe for example). Though there was a match happening on the ice, our gaze was captivated by the stylish royal’s jewellery game which was a high-designer masterclass.
The former Suits actress wore a glamorous Cartier concoction, including the Juste un Clou necklace in yellow gold. The stunning structured necklace is set with 57 diamonds totalling 0.20 carats.
The Juste un Clou (translating to ‘just a nail’) collection boasts a simple nail transformed into a piece of jewellery with clean lines and unfussy definition. It perfectly encapsulates Meghan’s signature style: understated yet seriously elegant. The simplicity of the cut with the ‘nail head’ covered in diamonds adds a touch of glam without being too overpowering (hello, quiet luxury).
This affordable gold necklace from PDPAOLA has the same rigid silhouette and pared-back design as Meghan's necklace, adding an alluring, timeless touch to any outfit.
Meghan wore a muted base of a long-sleeved black top tucked into flared Altuzarra trousers which allowed her incredible jewellery to shine.
Alongside her necklace, her dazzling ensemble also included a crystal-embellished ‘Evil Eye’ bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz, a gold ‘Love’ bracelet from Cartier and a £21,000 Gold Tank Française Watch also from the French label.
She also wore the necklace to the opening of the Invictus Games in 2022 and paired it with a cream off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Khaite, black fitted trousers and the mesh Manolo Blahnik heels.
As always Meghan has schooled us in 'sports fan chic'.
