Meghan Markle's £15,500 Cartier necklace is seriously chic

On Monday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a National Hockey League game in Vancouver, Canada.

Meghan Markle has a penchant for making a sports outing a fashion show we can't stop watching (take her pink shorts suit and entire Invictus Games 2023 wardrobe for example). Though there was a match happening on the ice, our gaze was captivated by the stylish royal’s jewellery game which was a high-designer masterclass.

© Derek Cain The Duchess of Sussex at an NHL game

The former Suits actress wore a glamorous Cartier concoction, including the Juste un Clou necklace in yellow gold. The stunning structured necklace is set with 57 diamonds totalling 0.20 carats.

© Derek Cain Meghan Markle wore her Cartier necklace to the San Jose Sharks hockey game

The Juste un Clou (translating to ‘just a nail’) collection boasts a simple nail transformed into a piece of jewellery with clean lines and unfussy definition. It perfectly encapsulates Meghan’s signature style: understated yet seriously elegant. The simplicity of the cut with the ‘nail head’ covered in diamonds adds a touch of glam without being too overpowering (hello, quiet luxury).

LUST-HAVE:

Juste un Clou necklace - Cartier

MUST-HAVE:

This affordable gold necklace from PDPAOLA has the same rigid silhouette and pared-back design as Meghan's necklace, adding an alluring, timeless touch to any outfit.

Pirouette Necklace - Pd Paola

This stunning rigid necklace is from the label's 'Liquid Wave' collection, which celebrates the elegance of nature. I love the round rigid shape of this piece, and it can be worn with the opening at the front or the back for maximum versatility. £140.00 AT PDPAOLA

Meghan wore a muted base of a long-sleeved black top tucked into flared Altuzarra trousers which allowed her incredible jewellery to shine.

Alongside her necklace, her dazzling ensemble also included a crystal-embellished ‘Evil Eye’ bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz, a gold ‘Love’ bracelet from Cartier and a £21,000 Gold Tank Française Watch also from the French label.

© Getty Meghan also wore her Cartier to the 2022 Invictus Games

She also wore the necklace to the opening of the Invictus Games in 2022 and paired it with a cream off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Khaite, black fitted trousers and the mesh Manolo Blahnik heels.

As always Meghan has schooled us in 'sports fan chic'.

