Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's £16,000 necklace is seriously chic, here's an affordable alternative for you to shop now

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Meghan Markle's £15,500 Cartier necklace is seriously chic

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a hockey game in Vancouver

The Duchess of Sussex makes a speech on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2020
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

On Monday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a National Hockey League game in Vancouver, Canada.

Meghan Markle has a penchant for making a sports outing a fashion show we can't stop watching (take her pink shorts suit and entire Invictus Games 2023 wardrobe for example). Though there was a match happening on the ice, our gaze was captivated by the stylish royal’s jewellery game which was a high-designer masterclass.

MORE: Meghan Markle's £600 Ballet Flats Literally Match Every Outfit

READ: Meghan Markle's latest Armani outfit is a lesson in sophisticated glamour

VANCOUVER, CANADA - NOVEMBER 20: Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, reacts during the NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena on November 20, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)© Derek Cain
The Duchess of Sussex at an NHL game

The former Suits actress wore a glamorous Cartier concoction, including the Juste un Clou necklace in yellow gold. The stunning structured necklace is set with 57 diamonds totalling 0.20 carats.

Meghan Markle wore her Cartier necklace to the San Jose Sharks hockey game© Derek Cain
Meghan Markle wore her Cartier necklace to the San Jose Sharks hockey game

The Juste un Clou (translating to ‘just a nail’) collection boasts a simple nail transformed into a piece of jewellery with clean lines and unfussy definition. It perfectly encapsulates Meghan’s signature style: understated yet seriously elegant. The simplicity of the cut with the ‘nail head’ covered in diamonds adds a touch of glam without being too overpowering (hello, quiet luxury).

LUST-HAVE:

Juste un Clou necklace - Cartier
Juste un Clou necklace - Cartier

MORE: Meghan Markle wore £1,600 worth of iconic Hermès accessories on her Caribbean holiday 

MUST-HAVE:

This affordable gold necklace from PDPAOLA has the same rigid silhouette and pared-back design as Meghan's necklace, adding an alluring, timeless touch to any outfit.

Pirouette Necklace - Pd Paola
Pirouette Necklace - Pd Paola

This stunning rigid necklace is from the label's 'Liquid Wave' collection, which celebrates the elegance of nature. I love the round rigid shape of this piece, and it can be worn with the opening at the front or the back for maximum versatility.

£140.00 AT PDPAOLA

Meghan wore a muted base of a long-sleeved black top tucked into flared Altuzarra trousers which allowed her incredible jewellery to shine.

Alongside her necklace, her dazzling ensemble also included a crystal-embellished ‘Evil Eye’ bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz, a gold ‘Love’ bracelet from Cartier and a £21,000 Gold Tank Française Watch also from the French label.

The Duchess of Sussex makes a speech on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2020 © Getty
Meghan also wore her Cartier to the 2022 Invictus Games

She also wore the necklace to the opening of the Invictus Games in 2022 and paired it with a cream off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Khaite, black fitted trousers and the mesh Manolo Blahnik heels. 

As always Meghan has schooled us in 'sports fan chic'.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more