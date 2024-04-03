Rita Ora's dramatic statement earrings are bang on trend for 2024

Rita Ora wearing something totally wacky that we fall in love with is honestly nothing new.

The global superstar and sartorial icon is recognised for wearing daring pieces that push the boundaries of fashion norms - be that sheer dresses to perform for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dinosaur spikes with a Primark dress on the Fashion Awards red carpet or Mel B-approved leopard print catsuits.

Now the 33-year-old has given us a taste of what to expect from her accessories agenda this season and, surprise surprise, it's seriously bold.

Rita shared a photo dump on Instagram, captioned: "Life and a cheeky little make shift late Easter post with hand made bunny ears as I didn’t have any..ps grateful and excited about the future. Location: everywhere."

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita shared a close-up of her Panesconi earrings and Saint Laurent sunnies

Amongst her impeccable collection of workout gear, spring-approved mini dresses and swoon-worthy Saint Laurent sunglasses, Rita sported a mega pair of earrings that took statement accessories to the next level.

On multiple occasions, Rita has worn the Boa Drop Earrings from Italian label Panconesi - silver abstract earrings with rods sculpted into a twisted design with spiked ends.

© Instagram/@ritaora She paired her statement jewellery with a ditsy floral dress

The brand is only six years old, but founder Marco Panconesi has a truly decorated history. Before he established Panconesi in 2018 - his eponymous jewellery studio based in Paris - he worked at the accessories studios at Givenchy and then at Balenciaga, creating jewellery and leather goods.

In 2019, he was named Fendi's Head Designer of jewellery, and then in 2021, he was appointed Design Director at Swarovski.

If you're looking to add to your accessories closet for 2024, statement earrings are the way to go. Alexia Karides, founder of YSSO previously told Hello! Fashion: "I think that statement jewellery will dominate the market: we have seen huge success in the final two quarters of 2023, and I think that this will continue well into 2024. To me statement jewellery means different things to different people, it’s not simply about the size (even though size plays an important role in making of a statement), it’s also unexpected or unusual designs that also might fall under this category. I think to stand out in the jewellery market in 2024, the boundaries of design need to be pushed further."