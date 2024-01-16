Emmy Awards 2024: the best jewellery looks

Though the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony was postponed by four months due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, it was absolutely worth the wait for the fashion and beauty on display

In the clothing department, Suki Waterhouse took red carpet pregnancy dressing to new heights in a cut-out Maison Valentino dress, Selena Gomez nailed 2024's flower power trend in an Oscar De La Renta gown and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega looked every inch the 60s siren in a haute couture dress by Christian Dior.

Granted, the gilded Emmy award statue was the must-have accessory of the evening. But the diamonds dripping from Hollywood's chicest A-listers were equally as stellar.

From $75,000 lab-grown necklaces to Chanel, Dior, Bulgari and more, here are our favourite jewellery moments from the evening.

Selena Gomez © Neilson Barnard Selena Gomez Selena stunned in a showstopping platinum and 18k gold Bird on a Rock necklace from Tiffany & Co. which features a morganite stone of over 35 carats with diamonds and pink sapphires.

Ayo Edibiri © Michael Tullberg Ayo Edibiri Emmy winner Ayo opted for timeless glamour in lab grown 9ct diamond stud earrings, a diamond tennis necklace and an emerald eternity diamond ring, all from Brilliant Earth.

Meghann Fahy © Phillip Faraone Meghann Fahy The White Lotus star Meghann paired her rose-clad red Armani dress with High Jewellery earrings in pink gold with 6 square diamonds, High Jewellery bracelet in pink gold with 27 step cut diamonds and the Serpenti Viper Pink Gold 18K ring, all from Bulgari.

Ali Wong © FREDERIC J. BROWN Ali Wong Statement glamour was on history maker Ali's agenda, pairing her Louis Vuitton gown with dazzling earrings from Chopard.

Rachel Brosnahan © Neilson Barnard Rachel Brosnahan Rachel gave her edgy plum Atelier Versace dress an extra touch of punk with a stack of cuff earrings from Rainbow K and Suzanne Kalan.

Jenna Ortega © Neilson Barnard Jenna Ortega Jenna paired her stunning 60s-style Dior dress with an art-deco style necklace also from the brand.

Juno Temple © Kevin Mazur Juno Temple Ted Lasso star Juno Temple wore a statement lab diamond choker necklace from Brilliant Earth worth $75,000.

Christina Ricci © Michael Buckner Christina Ricci Low-hanging jewellery is proven to be a trend to watch for 2024 thanks to this awards season. Christina wore an emerald green statement necklace from High Jewellery Atelier Martin Katz

Riley Keough © Michael Buckner Riley Keough Riley paired her elegant sheer Chanel dress with diamond-shaped diamond drop earrings also from Chanel.