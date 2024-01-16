Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emmy Awards 2024: the best jewellery looks from the red carpet - from Selena Gomez to Meghann Fahy - see photos
Emmy Awards 2024: the best jewellery looks

From Selena Gomez's showstopping Tiffany & Co. necklace to Juno Temple's $75,000 choker...

Emmy Awards 2024: the best jewellery looks
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren Ramsay
Though the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony was postponed by four months due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, it was absolutely worth the wait for the fashion and beauty on display

In the clothing department, Suki Waterhouse took red carpet pregnancy dressing to new heights in a cut-out Maison Valentino dress, Selena Gomez nailed 2024's flower power trend in an Oscar De La Renta gown and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega looked every inch the 60s siren in a haute couture dress by Christian Dior.

Granted, the gilded Emmy award statue was the must-have accessory of the evening. But the diamonds dripping from Hollywood's chicest A-listers were equally as stellar.

From $75,000 lab-grown necklaces to Chanel, Dior, Bulgari and more, here are our favourite jewellery moments from the evening.

Selena Gomez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)© Neilson Barnard
Selena Gomez

Selena stunned in a showstopping platinum and 18k gold Bird on a Rock necklace from Tiffany & Co. which features a morganite stone of over 35 carats with diamonds and pink sapphires.

Ayo Edibiri

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Actress Ayo Edebiri poses with her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards party at Otium on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic)© Michael Tullberg
Ayo Edibiri

Emmy winner Ayo opted for timeless glamour in lab grown 9ct diamond stud earrings, a diamond tennis necklace and an emerald eternity diamond ring, all from Brilliant Earth.

Meghann Fahy

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Meghann Fahy attends HBO's 2024 Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on January 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic,)© Phillip Faraone
Meghann Fahy

The White Lotus star Meghann paired her rose-clad red Armani dress with High Jewellery earrings in pink gold with 6 square diamonds, High Jewellery bracelet in pink gold with 27 step cut diamonds and the Serpenti Viper Pink Gold 18K ring, all from Bulgari.

Ali Wong

US actress Ali Wong arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)© FREDERIC J. BROWN
Ali Wong

Statement glamour was on history maker Ali's agenda, pairing her Louis Vuitton gown with dazzling earrings from Chopard.

Rachel Brosnahan 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Rachel Brosnahan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)© Neilson Barnard
Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel gave her edgy plum Atelier Versace dress an extra touch of punk with a stack of cuff earrings from Rainbow K and Suzanne Kalan.

Jenna Ortega

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Jenna Ortega attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)© Neilson Barnard
Jenna Ortega

Jenna paired her stunning 60s-style Dior dress with an art-deco style necklace also from the brand. 

Juno Temple

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Juno Temple attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)© Kevin Mazur
Juno Temple

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple wore a statement lab diamond choker necklace from Brilliant Earth worth $75,000.

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Michael Buckner
Christina Ricci

Low-hanging jewellery is proven to be a trend to watch for 2024 thanks to this awards season. Christina wore an emerald green statement necklace from High Jewellery Atelier Martin Katz

Riley Keough

Riley Keough at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Michael Buckner
Riley Keough

Riley paired her elegant sheer Chanel dress with diamond-shaped diamond drop earrings also from Chanel.

Arianna DeBose

Ariana DeBose at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Michael Buckner
Ariana DeBose

Arianna was dripping in diamonds from De Beers, including a showstopping Classic Bezel Set dangling Diamond Necklace with Clip set in 18K White Gold.

