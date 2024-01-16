Emmy Awards 2024: the best jewellery looks

Though the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony was postponed by four months due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, it was absolutely worth the wait for the fashion and beauty on display
In the clothing department, Suki Waterhouse took red carpet pregnancy dressing to new heights in a cut-out Maison Valentino dress, Selena Gomez nailed 2024's flower power trend in an Oscar De La Renta gown and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega looked every inch the 60s siren in a haute couture dress by Christian Dior.
Granted, the gilded Emmy award statue was the must-have accessory of the evening. But the diamonds dripping from Hollywood's chicest A-listers were equally as stellar.
From $75,000 lab-grown necklaces to Chanel, Dior, Bulgari and more, here are our favourite jewellery moments from the evening.
Selena Gomez
Selena stunned in a showstopping platinum and 18k gold Bird on a Rock necklace from Tiffany & Co. which features a morganite stone of over 35 carats with diamonds and pink sapphires.
Ayo Edibiri
Emmy winner Ayo opted for timeless glamour in lab grown 9ct diamond stud earrings, a diamond tennis necklace and an emerald eternity diamond ring, all from Brilliant Earth.
Meghann Fahy
The White Lotus star Meghann paired her rose-clad red Armani dress with High Jewellery earrings in pink gold with 6 square diamonds, High Jewellery bracelet in pink gold with 27 step cut diamonds and the Serpenti Viper Pink Gold 18K ring, all from Bulgari.
Ali Wong
Statement glamour was on history maker Ali's agenda, pairing her Louis Vuitton gown with dazzling earrings from Chopard.
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel gave her edgy plum Atelier Versace dress an extra touch of punk with a stack of cuff earrings from Rainbow K and Suzanne Kalan.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna paired her stunning 60s-style Dior dress with an art-deco style necklace also from the brand.
Juno Temple
Ted Lasso star Juno Temple wore a statement lab diamond choker necklace from Brilliant Earth worth $75,000.
Christina Ricci
Low-hanging jewellery is proven to be a trend to watch for 2024 thanks to this awards season. Christina wore an emerald green statement necklace from High Jewellery Atelier Martin Katz
Riley Keough
Riley paired her elegant sheer Chanel dress with diamond-shaped diamond drop earrings also from Chanel.
Arianna DeBose
Arianna was dripping in diamonds from De Beers, including a showstopping Classic Bezel Set dangling Diamond Necklace with Clip set in 18K White Gold.